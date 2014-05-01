Famous TV Scene Locations As Seen Through Google Street View

You may be surprised to find out that many of your favourite shows are actually filmed in real locations rather than on set in TV studios.
From bars in the midwest to clubs in New Jersey, you may have very well passed some of these spots on the street without realising that major plot points have occurred there.
Luckily, you don’t even have to step outside of your home to see where some of your favourite sitcoms, dramas and comedies have been filmed.
As long as you can figure out the address or nearby location of a certain place, Google Street View can pull up modern images that show what those areas probably look like today.
Here are some filming locations of popular TV shows as seen through Google Street View.
Since 'Girls' is based in New York City, it's filmed on location at many bars, restaurants and apartment buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Grumpy's Cafe in Greenpoint, however, may be one of the most recognizeable locations for fans of the show.
The scenes in Walter White's home were filmed at a real house in Albuquerque at 3828 Piermont Drive NE. As you can see, the above image from Google Street View looks nearly identical to his home as shown in 'Breaking Bad.'
The building that's used to show the outside of Paddy's Pub in the show isn't actually located in Philadelphia at all. The Starkman Building in Los Angeles at 533 Mateo St. may look familiar to 'It's Always Sunny' fans, but don't expect to grab a drink there -- it's a loft building.
The diner from 'Seinfeld' was filmed at a real eatery on the Upper West Side in New York City called Tom's Restaurant. Anyone can go eat there and sit exactly where many of the funniest moments in sitcom history have taken place.
Those establishing shots from 'New Girl' are filmed at a real loft in Los Angeles.
The Dunphy home from 'Modern Family' is not only home to five of the show's main characters, but it's also shown at the end of each theme song.
The Dunphy home is indeed based on a real house in Los Angeles. The four-bedroom home on Dunlear Street is worth $US2.35 million, and it just went up for sale last month.
In the light of day (and real life) Fangtasia doesn't look nearly as ominous. The venue pictured above, called Alex's Bar, is located in Long Beach, California, on Anaheim Street.
The home from the first season of 'American Horror Story' is based on a real house in Los Angeles that's valued at $US10 million.
The scenes that took place in Bada Bing were filmed at Satin Dolls, a strip club located in Lodi, New Jersey.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.