Famous TV Scene Locations As Seen Through Google Street View

You may be surprised to find out that many of your favourite shows are actually filmed in real locations rather than on set in TV studios.

From bars in the midwest to clubs in New Jersey, you may have very well passed some of these spots on the street without realising that major plot points have occurred there.

Luckily, you don’t even have to step outside of your home to see where some of your favourite sitcoms, dramas and comedies have been filmed.

As long as you can figure out the address or nearby location of a certain place, Google Street View can pull up modern images that show what those areas probably look like today.

Here are some filming locations of popular TV shows as seen through Google Street View.

Ray's coffee shop from 'Girls' In the HBO series 'Girls,' main character Hanna Horvath works at a coffee shop in Brooklyn that her friend Ray Ploshansky manages. Here's what it looks like in real life Since 'Girls' is based in New York City, it's filmed on location at many bars, restaurants and apartment buildings in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Grumpy's Cafe in Greenpoint, however, may be one of the most recognizeable locations for fans of the show. Walter White's home from 'Breaking Bad' Walter White, better known to some as Heisenberg, lived in a normal suburban home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with his family on the FX TV show 'Breaking Bad.' It's a real home in New Mexico The scenes in Walter White's home were filmed at a real house in Albuquerque at 3828 Piermont Drive NE. As you can see, the above image from Google Street View looks nearly identical to his home as shown in 'Breaking Bad.' Paddy's Pub from 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' Anyone who has seen 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' knows that a large majority of the show's plot takes place in Paddy's Pub. Over the course of the show's nine seasons, Charlie Day, Dennis Reynolds, Dee Reynolds and Mac have gotten into plenty of shenanigans in that bar. Here's the real Paddy's Pub The building that's used to show the outside of Paddy's Pub in the show isn't actually located in Philadelphia at all. The Starkman Building in Los Angeles at 533 Mateo St. may look familiar to 'It's Always Sunny' fans, but don't expect to grab a drink there -- it's a loft building. The diner from 'Seinfeld' On the classic '90s sitcom 'Seinfeld,' Jerry and the gang regularly convene at a generic New York City diner. Here's where the real diner from 'Seinfeld' is The diner from 'Seinfeld' was filmed at a real eatery on the Upper West Side in New York City called Tom's Restaurant. Anyone can go eat there and sit exactly where many of the funniest moments in sitcom history have taken place. The loft from 'New Girl' In Fox's sitcom 'New Girl,' Jess (Zooey Deschanel) moves into a loft with three guys after breaking up with her boyfriend. Many establishing shots in the sitcom show the outside of the loft, as shown above. Here's how it looks in real life Those establishing shots from 'New Girl' are filmed at a real loft in Los Angeles. The Dunphy home from 'Modern Family' The Dunphy home from 'Modern Family' is not only home to five of the show's main characters, but it's also shown at the end of each theme song. It's a real home in Los Angeles The Dunphy home is indeed based on a real house in Los Angeles. The four-bedroom home on Dunlear Street is worth $US2.35 million, and it just went up for sale last month. Fangtasia from 'True Blood' Fangtasia, a bar for vampires in the HBO show 'True Blood,' serves as the backdrop for many important scenes in the show. One of the main characters, Pam, a close friend and assistant to a powerful vampire named Eric Northman, worked here. Here's the real bar in Long Beach, California In the light of day (and real life) Fangtasia doesn't look nearly as ominous. The venue pictured above, called Alex's Bar, is located in Long Beach, California, on Anaheim Street. The haunted house from 'American Horror Story' Season 1 In the first season of 'American Horror Story,' the Harmon family moves from Boston to a new home in Los Angeles. They have no idea, however, that the house is filled with the ghosts of its past residents. Here's how the house really looks today The home from the first season of 'American Horror Story' is based on a real house in Los Angeles that's valued at $US10 million. Bada Bing from 'The Sopranos' Many of Tony Soprano's most important deals went down in the back of a strip club called Bada Bing during the course of the popular HBO crime drama. Here's the strip club in real life The scenes that took place in Bada Bing were filmed at Satin Dolls, a strip club located in Lodi, New Jersey. The bar where everybody knows your name The 1980s sitcom 'Cheers' starring Ted Danson and Shelley Long ran for 11 seasons and won 28 Emmy Awards. As its name implies, most of the scenes in the show took place inside the bar. The 'Cheers' bar is real The bar from the sitcom 'Cheers' is located on Beacon Street in Boston. Now check out where some of the most famous movies were filmed Famous movie locations as seen through Google Street View>>

