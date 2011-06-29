The 25 Most Famous Stanford Students Of All Time

Photo: AP
Stanford University accepts the best and the brightest from across the world.We’ve given you Yale and Harvard students and now we found some of the most famous students to have ever graced Stanford’s campus.
Herbert Hoover was the 31st president of the United States.
Hoover was part of the pioneer class at Stanford. He was also the treasurer of the class his junior year and the manager of both the football and baseball teams.
Pulitzer Prize winning author John Steinbeck attended Stanford briefly in the early 1920's, but he never graduated with a degree.
Steinbeck is most famous for his book, The Grapes of Wrath.
JFK was the 35th president of the United States.
He started the MBA program at Stanford, but dropped out before receiving his degree.
Doris Fisher co-founded Gap with her late husband Donald in 1969. Since then Gap has expanded into Banana Republic, Gap Kids, and Old Navy. There are more the 3,000 store locations.
Fisher is among the world's billionaires, worth $2.3 billion, according to Forbes.
Sandra Day O'Connor was a Supreme Court Justice and graduated magna cum laude when she received her B.A. in economics.
The former Supreme Court Justice continued her education at Stanford when she went to law school and earned her LL.B.
O'Connor was appointed as Associate Supreme Court Justice in 1981, making her the first woman in court.
Then he left to do missionary work, and finished his degree at BYU.
Romney was the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007 and is known for creating the health care place called RomneyCare.
Now, Romney is in the running to become President of the United States in 2012.
Ted Koppel is an English-American broadcast journalist.
At the age of 13, Koppel immigrated to America with his family and earned a Bachelor of Science from Syracuse University. In 1962. he earned an M.A degree from Stanford with studies in mass communication research and political science.
He became the anchor for ABC's 'Nightline' - television's first late-night news program - in 1980. He has been awarded with 37 Emmy Awards, six George Foster Peabody Awards, 10 duPont-Columbia Awards, nine Overseas Press Club Awards, two George Polk Awards and two Sigma Delta Chi Awards.
He was voted best broadcast interviewer by The Washington Journalism Review in 1987.
Philip Hampson 'Phil' Knight co-founded and is Chairman of Nike, Inc., an idea that started while he was attending Stanford.
In 1962, Knight received his M.B.A from Stanford.
With the completion of his business studies, Knight became an accountant by day and sold shoes out his trunk at night.
In 1971, Nike was created and is the world's largest sports and fitness company today.
Ted Danson is an American actor and producer. He became interested in drama during his sophomore year at Stanford but decided to transfer to Carnegie-Mellon University in Pittsburgh in 1972.
He is best known for his role as 'Sam Malone' in the long-running television series 'Cheers' with whom he was nominated nine times for an Emmy Award.
Danson won a Golden Globe award for Best Actor for his performance in the movie 'Something About Amelia' (1984). In 1986, he made his debut as a producer in 'When the Bough Breaks.'
Susan Alexandra Weaver is an American actress. She changed her own name to Sigourney at the age of 14 after the character Sigourney Howard in 'The Great Gatsby.'
In 1972, she graduated from Stanford with a degree in English. She was accepted to Yale School of Drama but was rejected by her professors because of her tall height.
Weaver received two Academy Award nominations for Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress for her role as Dian Fossey in 'Gorillas in the Mist' (1988).
Sally Ride was the first American woman to enter space in 1983.
Now, Ride is a professor at Stanford where she teaches physics.
Tobias Wolff is an American author and editor. His work appears often in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, Harper's and other magazines and journals.
Wolff volunteered for the army in 1964 and was discharged after four years. He received a B.A. from Oxford University and was awarded a Wallace Stegner Fellowship to Stanford in 1975.
He taught at Syracuse University for 17 years before returning to Stanford as a professor of creative writing.
Steven A. Ballmer was hired by Bill Gates to be the first business manager of Microsoft Corporation in 1980.
Ballmer received his Bachelors from Harvard with a degree in mathematics and economics, went on to work for Proctor and Gamble and then attended Stanford University for graduate studies.
Less than two months after he started his M.B.A program, Ballmer dropped out to help Gates with his new business - Microsoft.
Today, he is the Chief Executive Officer at the software giant.
Shri Mukesh D. Ambani was born to a successful businessman who's life is said to have inspired the Hindi film 'Guru.'
Ambani received his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Bombay (Mumbai). He pursued an M.B.A from Stanford but dropped out after the first year to work at his father's polyester plant.
In 1981, Ambani joined Reliance Industries Limited, which is now the largest private sector company in India. Today, he is the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance.
In 2010, he was ranked #4 on the Forbes world's billionaires list and is predicted by the magazine to be the richest man in the world in 2014.
John Elway was the quarterback at Stanford throughout his four years of attending school. He broke numerous records, and became an All-American his senior year. Elway also played baseball at Stanford.
When he graduated, Elway was drafted by both the Baltimore Colts and the New York Yankees. While he ended up in the NFL, he turned down the Colts' offer and was traded to the Denver Broncos.
After receiving his bachelor's degree from Bowdoin College in Maine and then teaching high school maths in Swaziland with the Peace Corps, Hastings went back to school for computer science at Stanford.
10 years later, after working at software companies, and founding his own small company, Hastings co-founded Netflix with Marc Randolph.
Peter Thiel, venture capitalist and co-founder of PayPal, received his undergraduate and law degree from Stanford.
Thiel is known for his early investment of $500,000 in Facebook in 2004. He also founded hedge fund Clarium Capital in 2005.
Rachel Maddow (born April 1, 1973) is an American television host and political commentator.
Maddow graduated from Stanford in 1994 with a degree in public policy and was named a Rhodes Scholar for post-graduate studies at Oxford University.
She is the host of MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show.
The championship golfer only went to the school for two years. During his time there, he was named first-team all-American both years.
Since then, Tiger has won 14 major championship, faced a huge image scandal, and is just now beginning to bounce back in his career.
Lawrence 'Larry' Page is an American computer scientist and internet entrepreneur. He co-founded Google.
Page and Sergey Brin - Google's other co-founder - met at Stanford when both men were pursuing doctorate degrees. With investments from their friends, both men dropped out of Stanford and launched Google from a garage.
As of March 2011, Page was ranked #24 on the Forbes list of the world's billionaires and #11 in the list of 400 Richest Americans.
Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin (born August 21, 1973) is a Russian-American computer scientist and internet entrepreneur. He co-founded Google.
At the age of six, Brin immigrated to the United States from Moscow and graduated from the University of Maryland with honours in mathematics and computer science in 1993. He went on to attend Stanford with a graduate fellowship.
As of March 2011, Brin was ranked #24 on the Forbes list of the world's billionaires list and #11 in the list of 400 Richest Americans.
Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon is an actress regarded by many as 'America's Sweetheart.'
Witherspoon spent her early childhood years in Germany where her father served as a military surgeon. At the age of seven, she began modelling and landed her first major acting role in 'The Man in the Moon' at 14.
She attended Stanford in the mid-1990s to study English literature but has been on leave since 1996.
Her first big-office hit came in 2001 in 'Legally Blonde' and she won an Oscar for Best Actress in her role as June Carter Cash in 'Walk the Line' (2005).
Foudy was a member of two FIFA World Cup championship teams in 1991, and 1999, and she played on three USA Olympic teams. She was also accepted into Stanford's medical school, which she deferred for two years and then decided to not accept.
Since her soccer years, Foudy has also tried her hand at sports broadcasting, she served as a sports desk reporter on NBC for the 2008 Summer Olympics.
Fredrick Aaron Savage is an American actor and producer. He began his career at the age of nine and got his break in the television series 'The Wonder Years.'
At the age of 12, he became the youngest person to have ever been nominated for an Emmy Award as best leading actor.
Savage received his B.A. from Stanford with a degree in English in 1999 and was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
His brother is the Actor Ben Savage.
Former president Bill Clinton's daughter began studying chemistry at Stanford, but switched her major to history.
Now Clinton is pursuing a graduate degree at New York University.
