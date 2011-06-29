The 25 Most Famous Stanford Students Of All Time

Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon is an actress regarded by many as 'America's Sweetheart.'

Witherspoon spent her early childhood years in Germany where her father served as a military surgeon. At the age of seven, she began modelling and landed her first major acting role in 'The Man in the Moon' at 14.

She attended Stanford in the mid-1990s to study English literature but has been on leave since 1996.

Her first big-office hit came in 2001 in 'Legally Blonde' and she won an Oscar for Best Actress in her role as June Carter Cash in 'Walk the Line' (2005).