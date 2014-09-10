The 25 Most Successful Stanford Business School Graduates Of All Time

Rebecca Cook/Reuters GM CEO Mary Barra reveals the 2015 GMC Canyon pickup truck at a media preview in Jan. 2014.

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, the Stanford Graduate School of Business is widely recognised as one of the top business schools in the world, regularly competing with Harvard Business School and UPenn’s Wharton School for the No. 1 spot in most rankings.

Today it’s the most selective school in the U.S., with a 6.8% acceptance rate in 2013.

Its elite academic programs have produced some of the most prominent and innovative figures in their respective industries. Here’s a look at 25 of the most successful.

If his name doesn't ring a bell, his company will: Joe Coulombe, MBA graduate of 1954, founded the grocery chain Trader Joe's in 1967. Today Trader Joe's is one of the top groceries in the U.S., bringing in $US12 billion in annual revenue. Charles Schwab graduated from Stanford in 1961. He founded his eponymous investment company 10 years later, and today he has an estimated net worth of $US6.2 billion. Phil Knight got his MBA in 1962 and went on to found Nike, which brought in $US24 billion in revenue last year. Knight is worth an estimated $US19 billion. Nolan Bushnell graduated Stanford in 1970. He made it into the Video Game Hall of Fame for founding Atari, and is also the founder of the kid's entertainment venue Chuck E. Cheese's. John Browne was chief executive of BP from 1995 to 2007. The '72 MBA was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2001, and in May published a book about being a gay executive. Jeffrey Bewkes, Class of 1977, has been the CEO of Time Warner since 2008. Before that he was the longtime CEO of HBO. Kendall Powell got his MBA in 1979 and has served as the CEO of breakfast cereal giant General Mills since 2007. Bloomberg Businessweek estimates he received an $US11.6 million compensation package for the 2014 fiscal year. Vinod Khosla, Class of 1980, is one of the cofounders of Sun Microsystems, one of the very first Silicon Valley companies. He's now a general partner at prestigious VC Kleiner Perkins and is worth an estimated $US1.7 billion. Miles D. White graduated from Stanford in 1980. He is the CEO of Abbott Laboratories, a pharmaceuticals company, where he's pulling in an estimated $US17 million a year. Richard Fairbank graduated Stanford in 1981. He is the founder, CEO, chairman, and president of Capital One Financial Corporation, and received a pay package estimated at $US18 million last year. Stephen Luczo, Class of 1984, became CEO of Seagate in 2009. Since he took the helm, Seagate's stock has appreciated 1600% and was one of the top five performing stocks in the S&P 500 this year. Penny Pritzker is currently serving as the U.S. Secretary of Commerce. Worth a reported $US1.8 billion, the '84 MBA previously cofounded Artemis Real Estate Partners. Seth Godin, Class of 1984, is a prolific writer and considered a business guru by many entrepreneurs and marketers. He's an entrepreneur himself, notably selling his marketing company Yoyodyne to Yahoo for a reported $US30 million. John Donahoe got his MBA in 1986 and then went on to become CEO of Bain & Company in 1999. He became CEO of eBay in 2008 and received an estimated $US13.8 million in compensation last year. Carlos Brito has bubbled up to the top of the beverage world since completing his MBA in '89, becoming the head of Anheuser-Busch InBev in 2008. Mary Barra has been the CEO of General Electric since January 2014. According to Forbes, the '90 MBA is the 7th most powerful woman in the world. Back in 2001, 10 years after completing her MBA, Jacqueline Novogratz founded Acumen Fund, a nonprofit venture fund that battles poverty through entrepreneurship. It's invested over $US80 million in 70 companies in South Asia and Africa. Kevin Tsujihara graduated Stanford in 1992. He became the first Asian American to run a major Hollywood studio when he became CEO of Warner Bros. in 2013. David Sze completed his Stanford MBA in '93. He's now a power investor in Silicon Valley as a managing partner at Greylock Partners. His smart investments in Facebook and LinkedIn have resulted in landing him an estimated net worth of over $US1 billion. Victor Koo has turned Youku into the Netflix of China, with a market capitalisation of $US4 billion. The '94 MBA grad's company has been public since 2010. Jeffrey Skoll received his MBA in 1995 and was the founding president of eBay. He cashed out for $US2 billion and is now worth an estimated $US3.8 billion. Today he dedicates his time to philanthropy and running Participant Media. After graduating in '98, Mariam Naficy founded the crowd-sourced design company Minted. She sold her online makeup retailer Eve.com for a reported $US110 million in 2000. Online dating mogul Sam Yagan cofounded and sold OkCupid to Match.com for $US90 million. The '05 MBA is now CEO of Match. Pete Flint (left) and Sam Inkinen both finished their Stanford MBAs in '05 -- and started Trulia, their real estate website. They sold the company to Zillow for $US3.5 billion this July.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.