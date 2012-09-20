The Sports Teams That 23 Of The Most Powerful People On Earth Root For

Photo: AP
Sports fandom brings together dissimilar people in a way that you don’t see anywhere else in society. And even the most powerful people on Earth aren’t immune from it.We picked out some of the most important people the business, politics, and culture today — people with lives and responsibilities we cannot imagine — and found out if they cheered for teams like the rest of us.
And the results were pretty interesting.
The most powerful people in England are fans of a middling, working-class soccer club. The mayor of NYC is a fan of one of the city’s most hated rivals. And the most divisive player in sports is a diehard supporter of the most divisive team in sports.
Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke started rooting for the Nationals when they moved to Washington in 2005
Warren Buffett is fan of his hometown Nebraska Cornhuskers for college football, and the St. Louis Cardinals for baseball
French president Francois Hollande say he has rooted for two soccer teams in his time, Marseille and Paris St. Germain
Pope Benedict is rumoured to be a Bayern Munich fan. The club even offered to make him an honorary member
Michael Bloomberg can be found at a lot of Knicks games. But he told the NY Daily News last year that he's a Celtics fan
BONUS: Lloyd Blankfein isn't a public fan of anyone, but he worked at a concession stand at Yankee Stadium when he was a kid
BONUS #2: Mark Zuckerberg went to a Knicks game to watch fellow Harvard grad Jeremy Lin. He has no know team affiliations though
