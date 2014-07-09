FAMILY FEUD: The Most Epic Sibling Rivalries In History

YouTube/ILOveOldies The Andrews Sisters harmonized on stage … but not off it.

Since the days of Cain and Abel, sibling rivalries have dotted history in many shapes and forms.

Some siblings sue each other over money or defamation while others live out their days amid a frigid silent treatment. Some sibling rivalries are purely playful, competitive one-upsmanship.

These 16 sibling groups prove that it’s impossible to expect brothers and sisters to get along all the time, but they also show that some just simply have it out for one another.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.