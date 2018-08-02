41 celebrities who have September birthdays

Zendaya: September 1 Zendaya is also a producer. Frazer Harrison/Getty The “Greatest Showman” actress celebrates her birthday on September 1.

Lily Tomlin: September 1 Lily Tomlin has won an Academy Award. Mark Davis/Getty Images The “Grace and Frankie” star turns another year older this September.

Keanu Reeves: September 2 Keanu Reeves is from Canada. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP The “Matrix” protagonist celebrates his birthday on September 2.

Salma Hayek: September 2 Salma Hayek is a Mexican and American actress and model. Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images The Emmy nominee celebrates her birthday on September 2.

Beyoncé: September 4 Beyoncé is a Virgo. Associated Press The famed singer turns another year older this September.

Max Greenfield: September 4 Max Greenfield is a fan favorite on ‘New Girl.’ Getty/Neilson Barnard The “New Girl” star celebrates his birthday on September 4.

Kat Graham: September 5 Kat Graham is a Swiss-born American star. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images The “Vampire Diaries” actress celebrates her birthday on September 5.

Idris Elba: September 6 Idris Elba is an actor, producer, and musician. Zacharie Scheurer/Getty Images The “Avengers: Infinity War” actor celebrates another successful year on September 6.

Pippa Middleton: September 6 Pippa Middleton’s sister has a January birthday. Ian Gavan/Getty Images The socialite and author gets a year older on September 6.

Leslie Jones: September 7 Leslie Jones voiced a character in ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ Roy Rochlin/Getty Images The “Saturday Night Live” comedian turns another year older on September 7.

Evan Rachel Wood: September 7 Evan Rachel Wood is also a musician. Eric Jamison/Invision/AP The “Across the Universe” star celebrates her birthday on September 7.

Pink: September 8 Pink is a musician. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS The skilled vocalist and performer celebrates her big day in September.

Michelle Williams: September 9 Michelle Williams was in ‘The Greatest Showman.’ Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Jen from “Dawson’s Creek” celebrates another year this September.

Hugh Grant: September 9 Hugh Grant is a film producer. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images The British “Love Actually” actor will get another year older this September 9.

Colin Firth: September 10 Colin Firth is an actor. Han Myung-Gu/Getty The “Mamma Mia” star turns another year older this September.

Taraji P. Henson: September 11 Taraji P. Henson has a few upcoming films. Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon The award-winning actress celebrates her big day in September.

Harry Connick Jr.: September 11 Harry Connick Jr. is a musician and actor. Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer The actor and singer turns another year older on September 11.

Emmy Rossum: September 12 Emmy Rossum is also a singer-songwriter. Bryan Bedder/Stringer/Getty Images The “Shameless” actress celebrates her birthday on September 12.

Niall Horan: September 13 Niall Horan used to be in One Direction. Getty Images The former member of One Direction celebrates another year this September.

Fiona Apple: September 13 Fiona Apple recently debuted a new album. Getty/Stephen Shugerman The “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” songstress celebrates her birthday on September 13.

Tyler Perry: September 13 Tyler Perry has worked on countless projects over the years. Getty The actor and filmmaker (among other things) turns another year older this September.

Lili Reinhart: September 13 Lili Reinhart plays Betty on ‘Riverdale.’ Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP The “Riverdale” starlet celebrates another birthday this September.

Prince Harry: September 15 Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty Images The prince gets another year older this September.

Nick Jonas: September 16 Nick Jonas is a musician. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images We can all be “Jealous” of the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers this month as he celebrates another birthday.

Alexis Bledel: September 16 Alexis Bledel is now older than the age Lorelei Gilmore was supposed to be on season six. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images The actress who played Rory Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls” was born in September.

Danielle Brooks: September 17 Danielle Brooks is well-known for her role as Tasha ‘Taystee’ Jefferson on ‘Orange Is the New Black.’ AP Images The “Orange Is the New Black” actress turns another year older on September 17.

James Marsden: September 18 James Marsden has also been on ’30 Rock.’ Charley Gallay/Getty Images The “Dead to Me” star celebrates a birthday this September.

Jada Pinkett Smith: September 18 Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith, also has a September birthday. AP Images The “Girls Trip” star celebrates a birthday on September 18.

Jason Sudeikis: September 18 Jason Sudeikis began his career in improv comedy. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images The “Saturday Night Live” alum celebrates his birthday on September 18.

Jimmy Fallon: September 19 Jimmy Fallon’s show airs on . NBC The talk-show host celebrates another year on September 19.

Nicole Richie: September 21 Nicole Richie is also a fashion designer. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images The “Great News” actress has a birthday on September 21.

Bill Murray: September 21 Bill Murray’s an actor, comedian and writer. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The “Groundhog Day” actor celebrates his birthday on September 21.

Tom Felton: September 22 A ‘Harry Potter’ movie marathon might be in order. Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment The actor, who played one of the most famous Slytherins at Hogwarts, ages another year this September.

Bruce Springsteen: September 23 Bruce Springsteen has been releasing music for years. Larry Busacca/ Getty Images for NARAS The music legend celebrates his birthday on September 23.

Ben Platt: September 24 The former ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ star was born in September. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images The singer and star of Netflix’s “The Politician” turns another year older this September.

Will Smith: September 25 Will Smith is an actor. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI The actor celebrates his birthday on September 25.

Donald Glover: September 25 Donald Glover is an actor, comedian, director, and more. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Donald Glover — also known as Childish Gambino — turns another year older this September.

Christina Milian: September 26 Christina Milian is also an actress. Ethan Miller/Getty Images The “Do It” singer celebrates her birthday on September 26.

Avril Lavigne: September 27 This Canadian singer turns another year older. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images The “Complicated” rocker celebrates her birthday in September.