41 celebrities who have September birthdays

Molly Thomson
Will Smith
Will Smith has a September birthday. Getty Images
  • Many famous musicians, actors, socialites, and royals have birthdays in September.
  • Actors Will Smith, Zendaya, Alexis Bledel, all have September birthdays.
  • Bruce Springsteen, Niall Horan, and Beyoncé are musicians who have birthdays in September.
Zendaya: September 1
Zendaya mtv tv and movie awards carpet
Zendaya is also a producer. Frazer Harrison/Getty
The “Greatest Showman” actress celebrates her birthday on September 1.
Lily Tomlin: September 1
Lily Tomlin
Lily Tomlin has won an Academy Award. Mark Davis/Getty Images
The “Grace and Frankie” star turns another year older this September.
Keanu Reeves: September 2
Keanu reeves
Keanu Reeves is from Canada. Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
The “Matrix” protagonist celebrates his birthday on September 2.
Salma Hayek: September 2
Salma hayek
Salma Hayek is a Mexican and American actress and model. Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images
The Emmy nominee celebrates her birthday on September 2.
Beyoncé: September 4
Beyonce 2019
Beyoncé is a Virgo. Associated Press
The famed singer turns another year older this September.
Max Greenfield: September 4
Max Greenfield
Max Greenfield is a fan favorite on ‘New Girl.’ Getty/Neilson Barnard
The “New Girl” star celebrates his birthday on September 4.
Kat Graham: September 5
Kat Graham
Kat Graham is a Swiss-born American star. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The “Vampire Diaries” actress celebrates her birthday on September 5.
Idris Elba: September 6
Idris elba
Idris Elba is an actor, producer, and musician. Zacharie Scheurer/Getty Images
The “Avengers: Infinity War” actor celebrates another successful year on September 6.
Pippa Middleton: September 6
Pippa middleton
Pippa Middleton’s sister has a January birthday. Ian Gavan/Getty Images
The socialite and author gets a year older on September 6.
Leslie Jones: September 7
Leslie jones
Leslie Jones voiced a character in ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’ Roy Rochlin/Getty Images
The “Saturday Night Live” comedian turns another year older on September 7.
Evan Rachel Wood: September 7
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood is also a musician. Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
The “Across the Universe” star celebrates her birthday on September 7.
Pink: September 8
Singer pink
Pink is a musician. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS
The skilled vocalist and performer celebrates her big day in September.
Michelle Williams: September 9
Michelle williams
Michelle Williams was in ‘The Greatest Showman.’ Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Jen from “Dawson’s Creek” celebrates another year this September.
Hugh Grant: September 9
Hugh grant
Hugh Grant is a film producer. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images
The British “Love Actually” actor will get another year older this September 9.
Colin Firth: September 10
Colin firth
Colin Firth is an actor. Han Myung-Gu/Getty
The “Mamma Mia” star turns another year older this September.
Taraji P. Henson: September 11
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji P. Henson has a few upcoming films. Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon
The award-winning actress celebrates her big day in September. 
Harry Connick Jr.: September 11
Harry Conick Jr.
Harry Connick Jr. is a musician and actor. Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer
The actor and singer turns another year older on September 11.
Emmy Rossum: September 12
Emmy rossum
Emmy Rossum is also a singer-songwriter. Bryan Bedder/Stringer/Getty Images
The “Shameless” actress celebrates her birthday on September 12.
Niall Horan: September 13
Niall Horan
Niall Horan used to be in One Direction. Getty Images
The former member of One Direction celebrates another year this September.
Fiona Apple: September 13
Fiona Apple
Fiona Apple recently debuted a new album. Getty/Stephen Shugerman
The “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” songstress celebrates her birthday on September 13.
Tyler Perry: September 13
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry has worked on countless projects over the years. Getty
The actor and filmmaker (among other things) turns another year older this September.
Lili Reinhart: September 13
Lili reinhart
Lili Reinhart plays Betty on ‘Riverdale.’ Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
The “Riverdale” starlet celebrates another birthday this September.
Prince Harry: September 15
Prince harry
Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
The prince gets another year older this September. 
Nick Jonas: September 16
Nick jonas
Nick Jonas is a musician. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
We can all be “Jealous” of the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers this month as he celebrates another birthday.
Alexis Bledel: September 16
Alexis bledel
Alexis Bledel is now older than the age Lorelei Gilmore was supposed to be on season six. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The actress who played Rory Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls” was born in September. 
Danielle Brooks: September 17
Danielle Brooks
Danielle Brooks is well-known for her role as Tasha ‘Taystee’ Jefferson on ‘Orange Is the New Black.’ AP Images
The “Orange Is the New Black” actress turns another year older on September 17.
James Marsden: September 18
James marsden
James Marsden has also been on ’30 Rock.’ Charley Gallay/Getty Images
The “Dead to Me” star celebrates a birthday this September.
Jada Pinkett Smith: September 18
Jada pinkett smith
Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith, also has a September birthday. AP Images
The “Girls Trip” star celebrates a birthday on September 18.
Jason Sudeikis: September 18
Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis began his career in improv comedy. Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
The “Saturday Night Live” alum celebrates his birthday on September 18.
Jimmy Fallon: September 19
Jimmy fallon
Jimmy Fallon’s show airs on . NBC
The talk-show host celebrates another year on September 19.
Nicole Richie: September 21
Nicole richie
Nicole Richie is also a fashion designer. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
The “Great News” actress has a birthday on September 21.
Bill Murray: September 21
Bill Murray
Bill Murray’s an actor, comedian and writer. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The “Groundhog Day” actor celebrates his birthday on September 21.
Tom Felton: September 22
Tom Felton
A ‘Harry Potter’ movie marathon might be in order. Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment
The actor, who played one of the most famous Slytherins at Hogwarts, ages another year this September.
Bruce Springsteen: September 23
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen has been releasing music for years. Larry Busacca/ Getty Images for NARAS
The music legend celebrates his birthday on September 23.
Ben Platt: September 24
Actor Ben Platt at Grammys 2018
The former ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ star was born in September. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The singer and star of Netflix’s “The Politician” turns another year older this September.
Will Smith: September 25
Will smith
Will Smith is an actor. Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI
The actor celebrates his birthday on September 25.
Donald Glover: September 25
Donald glover
Donald Glover is an actor, comedian, director, and more. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Donald Glover — also known as Childish Gambino — turns another year older this September.
Christina Milian: September 26
Christina Milian
Christina Milian is also an actress. Ethan Miller/Getty Images
The “Do It” singer celebrates her birthday on September 26.
Avril Lavigne: September 27
Avril lavigne
This Canadian singer turns another year older. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
The “Complicated” rocker celebrates her birthday in September.
Gwyneth Paltrow: September 27
Gwenyth paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow stars on ‘The Politician.’ Matthew Eisman/Getty Images
The Goop founder celebrates another birthday on September 27.
Hilary Duff: September 28
Hilary duff
Hilary Duff is also a musician. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
The “Younger” actress celebrates her big day on September 28.

