41 celebrities who have September birthdays

- Many famous musicians, actors, socialites, and royals have birthdays in September.
- Actors Will Smith, Zendaya, Alexis Bledel, all have September birthdays.
- Bruce Springsteen, Niall Horan, and Beyoncé are musicians who have birthdays in September.
Zendaya: September 1
The “Greatest Showman” actress celebrates her birthday on September 1.
Lily Tomlin: September 1
The “Grace and Frankie” star turns another year older this September.
Keanu Reeves: September 2
The “Matrix” protagonist celebrates his birthday on September 2.
Salma Hayek: September 2
The Emmy nominee celebrates her birthday on September 2.
Beyoncé: September 4
The famed singer turns another year older this September.
Max Greenfield: September 4
The “New Girl” star celebrates his birthday on September 4.
Kat Graham: September 5
The “Vampire Diaries” actress celebrates her birthday on September 5.
Idris Elba: September 6
The “Avengers: Infinity War” actor celebrates another successful year on September 6.
Pippa Middleton: September 6
The socialite and author gets a year older on September 6.
Leslie Jones: September 7
The “Saturday Night Live” comedian turns another year older on September 7.
Evan Rachel Wood: September 7
The “Across the Universe” star celebrates her birthday on September 7.
Pink: September 8
The skilled vocalist and performer celebrates her big day in September.
Michelle Williams: September 9
Jen from “Dawson’s Creek” celebrates another year this September.
Hugh Grant: September 9
The British “Love Actually” actor will get another year older this September 9.
Colin Firth: September 10
The “Mamma Mia” star turns another year older this September.
Taraji P. Henson: September 11
The award-winning actress celebrates her big day in September.
Harry Connick Jr.: September 11
The actor and singer turns another year older on September 11.
Emmy Rossum: September 12
The “Shameless” actress celebrates her birthday on September 12.
Niall Horan: September 13
The former member of One Direction celebrates another year this September.
Fiona Apple: September 13
The “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” songstress celebrates her birthday on September 13.
Tyler Perry: September 13
The actor and filmmaker (among other things) turns another year older this September.
Lili Reinhart: September 13
The “Riverdale” starlet celebrates another birthday this September.
Prince Harry: September 15
The prince gets another year older this September.
Nick Jonas: September 16
We can all be “Jealous” of the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers this month as he celebrates another birthday.
Alexis Bledel: September 16
The actress who played Rory Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls” was born in September.
Danielle Brooks: September 17
The “Orange Is the New Black” actress turns another year older on September 17.
James Marsden: September 18
The “Dead to Me” star celebrates a birthday this September.
Jada Pinkett Smith: September 18
The “Girls Trip” star celebrates a birthday on September 18.
Jason Sudeikis: September 18
The “Saturday Night Live” alum celebrates his birthday on September 18.
Jimmy Fallon: September 19
The talk-show host celebrates another year on September 19.
Nicole Richie: September 21
The “Great News” actress has a birthday on September 21.
Bill Murray: September 21
The “Groundhog Day” actor celebrates his birthday on September 21.
Tom Felton: September 22
The actor, who played one of the most famous Slytherins at Hogwarts, ages another year this September.
Bruce Springsteen: September 23
The music legend celebrates his birthday on September 23.
Ben Platt: September 24
The singer and star of Netflix’s “The Politician” turns another year older this September.
Will Smith: September 25
The actor celebrates his birthday on September 25.
Donald Glover: September 25
Donald Glover — also known as Childish Gambino — turns another year older this September.
Christina Milian: September 26
The “Do It” singer celebrates her birthday on September 26.
Avril Lavigne: September 27
The “Complicated” rocker celebrates her birthday in September.
Gwyneth Paltrow: September 27
The Goop founder celebrates another birthday on September 27.
Hilary Duff: September 28
The “Younger” actress celebrates her big day on September 28.
