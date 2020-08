41 celebrities who have September birthdays

Getty Images Will Smith has a September birthday.

Many famous musicians, actors, socialites, and royals have birthdays in September.

Actors Will Smith, Zendaya, Alexis Bledel, all have September birthdays.

Bruce Springsteen, Niall Horan, and Beyoncé are musicians who have birthdays in September.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

September marks the true beginning of fall for many, but the month is also home to many famous birthdays.

Read on for 41 celebrities who are celebrating birthdays in September.

Zendaya: September 1

Frazer Harrison/Getty Zendaya is also a producer.

The “Greatest Showman” actress celebrates her birthday on September 1.

Lily Tomlin: September 1

Mark Davis/Getty Images Lily Tomlin has won an Academy Award.

The “Grace and Frankie” star turns 81 this September.

Keanu Reeves: September 2

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Keanu Reeves is from Canada.

The “Matrix” protagonist celebrates his birthday on September 2.

Salma Hayek: September 2

Stefania M. D’Alessandro/Getty Images Salma Hayek is a Mexican and American actress and model.

The Emmy nominee celebrates her birthday on September 2.

Beyoncé: September 4

Associated Press Beyoncé is a Virgo.

The famed singer turns 39 this September.

Max Greenfield: September 4

Getty/Neilson Barnard Max Greenfield is a fan favourite on ‘New Girl.’

The “New Girl” star celebrates his birthday on September 4.

Kat Graham: September 5

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Kat Graham is a Swiss-born American star.

The “Vampire Diaries” actress celebrates her birthday on September 5.

Idris Elba: September 6

Zacharie Scheurer/Getty Images Idris Elba is an actor, producer, and musician.

The “Avengers: Infinity War” actor celebrates another successful year on September 6.

Pippa Middleton: September 6

Ian Gavan/Getty Images Pippa Middleton’s sister has a January birthday.

The socialite and author gets a year older on September 6.

Leslie Jones: September 7

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Leslie Jones voiced a character in ‘The Angry Birds Movie 2’

The “Saturday Night Live” comedian turns 53 on September 7.

Evan Rachel Wood: September 7

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP Evan Rachel Wood is also a musician.

The “Across the Universe” star celebrates her birthday on September 7.

Pink: September 8

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NARAS Pink is a musician.

The skilled vocalist and performer celebrates 41 years this September.

Michelle Williams: September 9

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Michelle Williams was in ‘The Greatest Showman.’

Jen from “Dawson’s Creek” celebrates another year this September.

Hugh Grant: September 9

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images Hugh Grant is a film producer.

The British “Love Actually” actor turns 60 this September 9.

Colin Firth: September 10

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Colin Firth is an actor.

The “Mamma Mia” star turns another year older this September.

Taraji P. Henson: September 11

Ethan Miller/Getty Images for CinemaCon Taraji P. Henson has a few upcoming films.

The award-winning actress turns 50 this September.

Harry Connick Jr.: September 11

Getty/Matt Winkelmeyer Harry Connick Jr. is a musician and actor.

The actor and singer turns 53 on September 11.

Emmy Rossum: September 12

Bryan Bedder/Stringer/Getty Images Emmy Rossum is also a singer-songwriter.

The “Shameless” actress celebrates her birthday on September 12.

Niall Horan: September 13

Getty Images Niall Horan used to be in One Direction.

The former member of One Direction celebrates 27 this September.

Fiona Apple: September 13

Getty/Stephen Shugerman Fiona Apple recently debuted a new album.

The “Fetch the Bolt Cutters” songstress celebrates her birthday on September 13.

Tyler Perry: September 13

Getty Tyler Perry has worked on countless projects over the years.

The actor and filmmaker (among other things) turns 51 this September.

Lili Reinhart: September 13

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Lili Reinhart plays Betty on ‘Riverdale.’

The “Riverdale” starlet turns 24 this September.

Prince Harry: September 15

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018.

The prince turns 36 this September.

Nick Jonas: September 16

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Nick Jonas is a musician.

We can all be “Jealous” of the youngest member of the Jonas Brothers this month as he turns 28.

Alexis Bledel: September 16

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Alexis Bledel is now older than the age Lorelei Gilmore was supposed to be on season six.

The actress who played Rory Gilmore on “Gilmore Girls” is turning 39 this September.

Danielle Brooks: September 17

AP Images Danielle Brooks is well-known for her role as Tasha ‘Taystee’ Jefferson on ‘Orange Is the New Black.’

The “Orange Is the New Black” actress celebrates 31 years on September 17.

James Marsden: September 18

Charley Gallay/Getty Images James Marsden has also been on ’30 Rock.’

The “Dead to Me” star turns 47 this September.

Jada Pinkett Smith: September 18

AP Images Jada Pinkett Smith’s husband, Will Smith, also has a September birthday.

The “Girls Trip” star celebrates a birthday on September 18.

Jason Sudeikis: September 18

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Jason Sudeikis began his career in improv comedy.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum celebrates his birthday on September 18.

Jimmy Fallon: September 19

NBC Jimmy Fallon’s show airs on NBC.

The talk-show host celebrates another year on September 19.

Nicole Richie: September 21

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Nicole Richie is also a fashion designer.

The “Great News” actress has a birthday on September 21.

Bill Murray: September 21

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Bill Murray’s an actor, comedian and writer.

The “Groundhog Day” actor celebrates his birthday on September 21.

Tom Felton: September 22

Stefania D’Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment A ‘Harry Potter’ movie marathon might be in order.

The actor, who played one of the most famous Slytherins at Hogwarts, turns 33 this September.

Bruce Springsteen: September 23

Larry Busacca/ Getty Images for NARAS Bruce Springsteen has been releasing music for years.

The music legend celebrates his birthday on September 23.

Ben Platt: September 24

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images The former ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ star was born in September.

The singer and star of Netflix’s “The Politician” turns 27 this September.

Will Smith: September 25

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for AFI Will Smith is an actor.

The actor celebrates his birthday on September 25.

Donald Glover: September 25

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Donald Glover is an actor, comedian, director, and more.

Donald Glover – also known as Childish Gambino – turns another year older this September.

Christina Milian: September 26

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Christina Milian is also an actress.

The “Do It” singer celebrates her birthday on September 26.

Avril Lavigne: September 27

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images This Canadian singer turns another year older.

The “Complicated” rocker celebrates 36 this September.

Gwyneth Paltrow: September 27

Matthew Eisman/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow stars on ‘The Politician.’

The Goop founder celebrates another birthday on September 27.

Hilary Duff: September 28

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Hilary Duff is also a musician.

The “Younger” actress turns 33 on September 28.

Read More:

53 celebrities you didn’t realise were Leos

43 celebrities you didn’t realise were Geminis

Which ‘Avengers’ character you are, based on your zodiac sign

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.