21 Famous Church Of Scientology Members

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images ‘It’s a privilege to call yourself a Scientologist, and it’s something that you have to earn,’ Cruise said in 2004.

On Tuesday, HBO revealed it has 160 lawyers preparing for its new documentary on the Church of Scientology.

The documentary is based on Pulitzer Prize-winning author Lawrence Wright’s controversial book “Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood, & the Prison of Belief,” which grew out of a New Yorker profile on former Scientologist director Paul Haggis.

The new HBO documentary “is expected to feature new revelations about the controversial religion and its famous followers Tom Cruise and John Travolta,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Cruise, Scientology’s most prominent member, became involved with the church in 1990 through his first wife, actress Mimi Rogers.

“It’s a privilege to call yourself a Scientologist, and it’s something that you have to earn,” Cruise said in 2004.

In 2005, he told Matt Lauer on “Today,” “It is a religion. Because it’s dealing with the spirit — you as a spiritual being. It gives you tools you can use to apply to your life.”

By 2013, Cruise admitted that ex-wife Katie Holmes divorced him in part to protect the couple’s daughter Suri from Scientology. He also admitted that Suri is no longer a practicing member of the church.

Cruise, however, is still an active member — and he’s not the only one. From “Mad Men” to “The Simpsons,” see who practices Scientology.

