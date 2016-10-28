14 famous people who failed before they succeeded

Jemal Countess/Getty

In Judd Apatow's book, 'Sick in the Head -- Conversations about life and comedy,' Seinfeld recalls that the very first time he performed stand up, he bombed.

Though he had rehearsed his material thoroughly the night before, when he stepped out on stage, he couldn't remember a word of his act. 'I stood there for about thirty seconds ... saying absolutely nothing, just standing there, freaking out. I just couldn't believe it.'

After improving his stand-up act, the comedian earned a small role on the sitcom 'Benson.' But, according to the New York Times, Seinfeld and the show's producers clashed over the character's direction, and he was fired after only four episodes.

Unfortunately, no one bothered to tell Seinfeld he'd been cut, according to 'Jerry Seinfeld: Much Ado About Nothing.' Seinfeld showed up for a read-through of the script one day and found there was no copy waiting for him. The assistant director pulled him aside and told him that they had neglected to inform him he was no longer on the show.

Seinfeld was humiliated, but he went right back to performing at comedy clubs. After one performance, a talent scout for the 'Tonight Show' was in the audience. Seinfeld landed a gig on the show and his career immediately took off.

'Keep your head up in failure, and your head down in success,' the comedian wrote in a Reddit AMA.