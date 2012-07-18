9 Famous People Who Became Homeless

Photo: YouTube/movegeeksunited

Not all stories have fairy-tale endings.We gave you the inspiring stories of homeless people who became rich and famous, but here are some examples that show how riches can turn into rags.



Blame it on drug abuse, chronic illness, poor financial planning, or just bad luck.

When times got tough for these stars, they had nowhere else to turn but shelters and the streets.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.