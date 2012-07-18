9 Famous People Who Became Homeless

Photo: YouTube/movegeeksunited
Not all stories have fairy-tale endings.We gave you the inspiring stories of homeless people who became rich and famous, but here are some examples that show how riches can turn into rags.
Blame it on drug abuse, chronic illness, poor financial planning, or just bad luck.
When times got tough for these stars, they had nowhere else to turn but shelters and the streets.
Once Lois Lane in the Superman movies, Margot Kidder was found wandering the streets after a long battle with mental illness
In 2010, the New York Post reported that the former boxing champion was sleeping in a Howard Johnson Express in the Bronx.
In the '80s and '90s, Barkley made around $5 million, but eventually lost those earnings. Barkley was then forced to move in with his niece living in the Patterson Houses, a public housing development in the Bronx. When she evicted him, the former boxing star slept in subway cars before ending up at Howard Johnson.
After a couple of arrests followed by a hospitalization, actress Natasha Lyonne found herself living on the streets
At one time, McTear was dubbed 'the world's fastest human' and tied the world record, running a 100-yard dash in 9.0 seconds while still in high school.
He was able to escape poverty in Florida and moved to Los Angeles where he tried his hand in boxing under the coaching of Muhammad Ali and Harold Smith.
According to Ron Dicker at Daily Finance, when the club went under McTear lost his support and was also suffering from drug abuse. He ended up sleeping on Santa Monica Beach for years before being rescued by an older woman.
In 1993, he married former Swedish sprinter Linda Haglund.
Child star Danny Bonaduce suffered from alcohol and drug addictions before becoming homeless as an adult
Golden-Globe nominated actress Brett Butler battled drug addiction and ended up in a homeless shelter
Butler found her rise to stardom in the ABC sitcom Grace Under Fire, but during the show, she battled a recurring drug addiction and spent time in rehab.
After Grace was cancelled in 1998, Butler moved out of L.A. and onto a farm in Georgia where she lived with 15 pets. When the money ran out, she turned to a homeless shelter for cover.
A 2011 Hollywood Reporter article said that Butler was attempting to make a career comeback, and is working on 'developing a reality TV show about her self-professed psychic abilities and performing at the Downtown Comedy Club in Los Angeles.'
Actor Willie Aames was making more than a $1m annually, but lost it all and ended up sleeping under bushes and in parking garages
In the 1970s and '80s, Lockridge was a world boxing champion, but lost it all when he started losing his winning stride.
According to an interview with Todd Schmerler at The Star-Ledger, Lockridge admitted to having a 20-year drug addiction and said that after each fight, he would party for 'two weekends,' snorting cocaine and drinking 'whatever was around.'
He's been living on the streets of Camden, N.J. for 10 years. Schmerler writes:
'Lockridge has no money. His body tilts to one side when he walks, the result of a stroke he says he suffered three years ago. His scraggly, graying beard makes him seem far older than 50.'
