The Real Stationery Of Hitler, Houdini, And 13 Other Famous People

Photo: Courtesy Letterheady

Shaun Usher of Letterheady, a wonderful site that compiles some of the best letters in existence, has given us permission to share with you our favourites. These are not letters per se, as there are no messages written on them. But the message is in the design–in the simplicity of Albert Einstein’s stationery, the whimsicality of Richard Simmons’s, or the starkness of Adolf Hitler’s.



These blank letters reveal a lot more about a specific person or time than you might imagine.

