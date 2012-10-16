Check Out The Picasso, Matisse, And Monet Masterpieces That Were Just Stolen From A Dutch Museum

Several famous paintings including ones from Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse and Claude Monet have been stolen from a museum in the Dutch city of Rotterdam.



The paintings include Picasso’s ‘Tête d’Arlequin’ (1971), Matisse’s ‘la Liseuse en Blanc et Jaune’ (1919), Monet’s ‘Waterloo Bridge, London’ (1901), Monet’s ‘Charing Cross Bridge, London’ (1901), Paul Gauguin’s ‘Femme devant une fenêtre ouverte, dite la Fiancée’ (1888), Meyer de Haan’s ‘Autoportrait’ (circa 1889 – ’91) and Lucian Freud’s ‘Woman with Eyes Closed’ (2002), according to a police statement via BNO News.

We’ve tracked down pictures of the stolen paintings (or variations on the same).

‘Tête d’Arlequin’ (1971) by Picasso

‘la Liseuse en Blanc et Jaune’ (1919) By Matisse

‘Autoportrait’ (circa 1889 – ’91) by Meyer de Haan

‘Woman with Eyes Closed’ (2002) by Lucian Freud

