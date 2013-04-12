The Private Island Escapes Of The Rich And Famous

Richard Branson’s Necker Island

Private islands are back in the news.



It’s rumoured that Jay-Z is looking for a private island getaway for wife Beyonce and baby Blue Ivy, and Skorpios — the most famous private island in Greece — just sold to an anonymous Russian billionaire for $153 million.

But lots of celebrities and wealthy people own their own private islands, which are, perhaps, the ultimate symbol of wealth.

