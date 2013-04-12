The Private Island Escapes Of The Rich And Famous

Private islands are back in the news.
It’s rumoured that Jay-Z is looking for a private island getaway for wife Beyonce and baby Blue Ivy, and Skorpios — the most famous private island in Greece — just sold to an anonymous Russian billionaire for $153 million.
But lots of celebrities and wealthy people own their own private islands, which are, perhaps, the ultimate symbol of wealth.
Jay-Z is rumoured to be spending around $3 million on an island in North Abaco, a district in the Bahamas, so he can have a private place to escape with wife Beyonce and baby Blue Ivy.
Skorpios Island, off the coast of Greece, was the private island of the late Greek shipping billionaire Aristotle Onassis. It just sold to a Russian billionaire for $153 million.
Hedge fund manager Louis Moore Bacon bought Robins Island, off the coast of Long Island, for $11 million in 1993.
David Copperfield's Musha Cay is actually spread across 11 islands in the Bahamas. Penelope Cruz and Sergey Brin were both married there.
Celine Dion owns a private island 15 minutes from Montreal. She listed the property, which is home to a 24,000-square-foot-mansion, for $29.3 million in 2012.
Russian mogul Roman Abramovich bought St. Petersburg's New Holland Island in 2010 with the intention of building a $400 million art museum.
Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen owns a 292-acre private island off the coast of Washington. He recently listed the property, which has a caretaker's cabin but no main house, for $13.5 million.
Richard Branson bought Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands for $200,000 in the 1970s. It now rents for over $50,000 per night.
Hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones owns a trio of private islands that spell out his initials. They are part of a 3,000 acre wildlife preserve he owns on the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland.
Oracle CEO Larry Ellison paid an estimated $600 million for 98% of Lana'i, a pristine island in Hawaii. The 141-square-mile island, previously owned by billionaire David Murdock, has 3,200 inhabitants.
Billionaire British businessmen (and twins) David and Frederick Barclay bought Brecqhou, one of the Channel Islands, in 1993.
Director/producer Tyler Perry bought White Bay Cay, a 25-acre island in the Bahamas, in 2009. He was reported to be building it out with a home and guest bungalows.
Country music duo Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were building a 15,000-square-foot, four-bedroom home on their 17-acre island, Goat Cay, back in 2011.
Telecom tycoon Craig McCaw and his wife own this 780-acre island off the coast of Vancouver. It has a 5,000 square foot main residence, golf course (designed by Jack Nicklaus), and air strip, and was recently listed for $75 million.
