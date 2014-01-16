WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Most Famous Olympic Figure Skaters Of All Time

During the two weeks of the Winter Olympics, female figure skaters are the most famous people in the world.
From the early days of Peggy Fleming, to the Harding-Kerrigan scandal, to America’s sweethearts Michelle Kwan and Tara Lapinski, skaters are the face of the Winter Olympics.
But what happens when the medal ceremonies are over?
NOW: Fleming and her husband owned a winery that closed in 2011. She is still involved with the promotion of U.S. figure skating and was injured in Joe Biden's motorcade crash at the 2010 Olympics.
THEN: 19-year-old Dorothy Hamill won gold for the U.S. in 1976 while sporting her signature hair-do.
NOW: Hamill has written two books about her life skating, and recently was a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. In 2008 Hamill was treated for breast cancer and now she is outspoken about raising awareness.
NOW: Witt posed nude for Playboy in 1998 saying she wanted to lose her 'ice princess' image. In 2013, she starred in a German movie about a figure skater who was stalked.
NOW: Yamaguchi runs the Always Dream Foundation inspiring underprivileged children to reach for their dreams by increasing early childhood literacy. She also won Dancing With The Stars in 2008.
THEN: Nancy Kerrigan won the Bronze in '92. In '94 she took home silver after recovering from an attack allegedly orchestrated by Tonya Harding.
NOW: Kerrigan was a 'special correspondent' for Entertainment Tonight during the 2010 Olympics. She is also a spokesperson for Fight For Sight.
THEN: Despite allegedly trying to injure competitor Nancy Kerrigan, Tonya Harding never won an Olympic medal. She placed 4th in '92 and 8th in '94.
NOW: Tonya Harding had a rough go after the Olympics. In 2000 she was arrested for alleged assault. She also had a short professional boxing career.
THEN: In 1994, Oksana Baiul won the gold medal for Ukraine despite an injury sustained by colliding with another skater in practice.
NOW: Baiul has her own figure skating clothing line. She recently sued NBC for using her name in the promotion of two specials without her agreeing.
THEN: At age 15 in 1998 Tara Lapinski became the youngest individual gold medalist in Winter Olympic history.
NOW: Lapinski is a spokeswoman for many philanthropic organisations including the Boys and Girls Club of America and the Make A Wish Foundation.
NOW: After studying law and diplomacy at Tufts, Kwan works for in the U.S. State Department Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs.
THEN: In 2002 Sarah Hughes became the first American woman to win gold without ever winning a World or U.S. title.
NOW: In 2009 Hughes graduated from Yale. She'll be on an online only show on NBC.com for the Sochi Olympics.
THEN: The 5-foot-2 Sasha Cohen won silver in 2006 for the U.S. despite falling on her first jump in her final free skate.
