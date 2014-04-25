Famous Movie Scene Locations As Seen Through Google Street View

You don’t need to take a movie tour to check out where some of the most well-known movies of all time were filmed.

As long as you can track down the address or the name of a given venue, you can explore plenty of classic film locations through Google Street View.

Dozens of landmarks and restaurants throughout New York City alone have provided the setting for some of the most memorable movie scenes to date.

Here’s a look at famous movie locations as seen through Google Street View.

'Life is like a box of chocolates' scene from Forrest Gump The 1994 film 'Forrest Gump' holds some of the most memorable and quotable scenes of any movie ever created. During the movie, Forrest sits on a park bench as he waits for his bus to arrive while recounting all of the astounding details of his life to a stranger. One of the most famous lines from that movie takes place on that park bench: 'My momma always said, 'Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you're gonna get.'' And how it looks through Street View That scene is filmed in Chippewa Square in Savannah, Georgia. The actual bench that Tom Hanks sat on as the scene was filmed is now located in the Savannah History Museum, but you can see the park where it was placed through Google Street View. Shermer High from 'The Breakfast Club' John Hughes' 1985 hit 'The Breakfast Club' was one of the most iconic coming-of-age films of its time. The plot centres on five high school students, all of which meet different teenage stereotypes, who discover that they have a lot more in common than they initially thought during a Saturday afternoon in detention. It made The New York Times' list of the 1,000 Best Movies Ever Made published in 2003. Above is an image of Shermer High School as it appeared in the movie. Here's what Shermer High looks like today The building located on Harrison Street may look familiar to 'The Breakfast Club' fans. It now serves as a police station in Illinois. The Ghostbusters' headquarters Whenever the Ghostbuster gang recieved a call, they always darted out of their firehouse headquarters in a hurry. During the movie, the recognizeable Ghostbusters' logo can be seen hanging above the firehouse entrance. The Ghostbusters' headquarters today The Hook & Ladder 8 firehouse in New York City on North Moore Street still serves as a popular stop for tourists. Fans created a memorial outside the firehouse after Harold Ramis, who played Dr. Egon Spengler in the 1984 film, passed away earlier this year. This is what the firehouse looks like today. The Overlook Hotel from 'The Shining' Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining' is considered one of the creepiest films to date. The 1980 psychological horror film was one of Jack Nicholson's first major roles. During the movie, protagonist Jack Torrance accepts a job as an off-season caretaker at The Overlook Hotel. After he arrives with his family, however, his son begins to see the ghosts that inhabit the hotel. In the above scene, Torrance's son sees two twin ghosts as he rides his tricycle down the hallway, which is one of the most famous scenes in cinema history. Here's the hotel where 'The Shining' was filmed Parts of Kubrick's rendition of 'The Shining' were filmed at The Timberline Lodge in Mount Hood, Oregon, although the novel written by Stephen King is believed to be inspired The Stanley Hotel in Colorado. Today, The Timberline Lodge serves as a popular ski resort. The McCallister house from 'Home Alone' Any kid growing up in the '90s has probably seen 'Home Alone.' In the Christmas classic, Kevin McCallister is left behind by his family as they head to Florida for the holidays. When robbers attempt to sneak into Kevin's house, he cleverly tricks them with booby traps until his parents return home. Here's what the McCallister house looks like in real life The lavish Chicago home that serves as the McCallister home sold for $US1.585 million in 2012. The L Street Tavern From 'Good Will Hunting' When a cocky Harvard student tries to embarrass Ben Affleck's character at L Street Tavern (visible in the background), Matt Damon (Will Hunting) steps in and shows him a thing or two. L Street Tavern today through Street View The scene from 'Good Will Hunting' was shot on location at an actual bar called L Street Tavern in South Boston. The inside of the bar is filled with all sorts of memorabilia and photos from the film. The Robinson's house from 'The Graduate' The scene where Mrs. Robinson begins her efforts in seducing Benjamin Braddock take place right in her Beverly Hills home. The 1967 film was one of Dustin Hoffman's first major roles, and Simon and Garfunkel's 'Here's To You Mrs. Robinson' is still one of the most recognizeable movie tunes. The Robinson's house in Beverly Hills This house on N Palm Drive in Beverly Hills was used as the Robinsons' house in 'The Graduate,' and here's what it looks like today. The scene in Katz Delicatessen from 'When Harry Met Sally' One of the flagship scenes in the 1989 romantic comedy 'When Harry Met Sally' takes place in Katz Delicatessen. Sally (Meg Ryan) performs a fake orgasm in the middle of the restaurant. Here's what Katz Delicatessen looks like today Katz Delicatessen, located on East Houston Street in New York, is one of the most popular deli restaurants in the city. Last November, Improv Everywhere paid tribute to the memorable scene from 'When Harry Met Sally' by flooding the eatery with women re-creating Meg Ryan's fake orgasm scene. The Oscorp building from 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Many important scenes in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' take place in Oscorp's headquarters, as Peter Parker attempts to learn more about his father's past work. This is where Parker gets bitten by the venomous spider that gives him his super powers. His love interest, Gwen Stacey, also works at Oscorp. Here's what the Oscorp building looks like through Google Street View Hearst Magazine's headquarters on West 57th Street in New York City is used as the Oscorp building in 'The Amazing Spider-Man.' The Paris Theatre scene from 'Annie Hall' Woody Allen gets in a fight with a Columbia professor while waiting in line at the Paris Theatre in 'Annie Hall.' The Paris Theatre today The Paris Theatre where Woody Allen filmed a scene from 'Annie Hall' is located at West 58th Street. The house from 'The Amityville Horror' 'The Amityville Horror,' a classic haunted house tale, is supposedly based on a true story. The Lutz family moves into their new home in Amityville, New York, completely unaware of the mass murder that occurred there years earlier. The original film was made in 1979, but a new version starring Ryan Reynolds was made in 2005. The above image shows what the house looked like in the 2005 adaptation. Here's the real Amityville Horror house on Google Street View The haunted house from 'The Amityville Horror' is supposedly based on this home in Long Island, New York. Here's what it looks like today. As you can see, the house in the movie looks slightly larger than the building in real life. Now take a look at locations from Pixar films ... 12 places from Pixar movies that actually exist in real life>>

