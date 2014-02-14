14 Famous Movie Couples And Their Real-Life Inspirations

Valentine’s Day is one of the best days of the year to watch a romantic movie. There are plenty of great love stories to choose from, but only a select few actually happened.
And for many of these famous movie couples, sometimes reality can be stranger than fiction.
From “The Wolf of Wall Street” to Howard Stern’s “Private Parts,” see who got their happily ever after in real life — and who didn’t.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie played Jordan and Naomi Belfort, who first met at a pool party in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' ...
'The Wolf of Wall Street' would not be confused as a love story, but it did get a lot of the facts right surrounding Belfort's second marriage to Nadine Caridi, the 'Naomi' character in the film.
The real Nadine was a model who starred in beer commercials, had an English aunt who smuggled money into Switzerland for Belfort, and was introduced to Belfort at a pool party.
The couple have two children together, but got divorced in 1998 after seven years of marriage.
In 'American Hustle' Christian Bale's Irving Rosenfeld has to deal with not only conning politicians, but also his wife, Rosalyn, played by Jennifer Lawrence ...
Mel Weinberg, played by Christian Bale as character 'Irving Rosenfeld,' had a lot of crazy things happen while pulling off the famous scam shown in the film. It was almost as complicated as his love life.
Weinberg, like his character in 'American Hustle,' had a wife (named 'Marie' in real life, but Jennifer Lawrence played the role as 'Rosalyn') but also a mistress, Evelyn, played by Amy Adams as 'Sydney Prosser.'
Weinberg's marriage to Marie, who died in 1982, eventually dissolved, and he now lives in Florida a few houses away from Evelyn, who in 1998 he also divorced.
Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon played first couple of country Johnny Cash and June Carter in 2005's Oscar-winning 'Walk The Line.'
Johnny Cash and June Carter met each other at the Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium in the '50s, and found chemistry both on and off-stage -- despite both being married to other people.
Nothing came of the connection right away, but in 1968 Johnny proposed to June during a live performance in London, Ontario. They were married a week later and stayed married until June's death in May 2003.
Johnny died four months later.
Jamie Foxx and Kerry Washington played beautiful music together as Ray Charles and Della Bea Robinson in 'Ray' ...
However, in real life Ray Charles was married twice and had 12 different children with 10 different women.
Jamie Foxx's Ray Charles overcame many addictions in 'Ray' just like the actual Ray Charles, yet his love life in reality wasn't as clear cut as it was in the film.
Ray Charles was married twice, at 21 to Eileen Williams, and at 25 to Della Beatrice Howard Robinson (played by Kerry Washington in the film).
He also had 12 children, 21 grandchildren, and 5 great-grandchildren with 10 different women.
In 2012's 'The Vow,' Channing Tatum helps Rachel McAdams remember their love every day after she loses her short-term memory ...
Kim and Krickitt Carpenter were driving to see family on Thanksgiving when a freak car accident caused Krickitt to lose her short-term memory, including meeting and marrying her husband, Kim.
'The nurses asked me what I could remember of my husband, but I told them 'I'm not married,'' she told the Daily Mail. 'I could recall names of some previous boyfriends, but nothing of this man who had apparently not left my bedside for months.'
The Carpenters have done whatever they can to keep their marriage and vows alive, working past the affliction every day.
'We just did what we said we would do,' Krickitt said to the Daily Times. 'We said, till death do us part.''
'Eat, Pray, Love' showed Julia Roberts falling in love with Javier Bardem while travelling the world ...
Author Elizabeth Gilbert, played by Julia Roberts, felt unhappy with her marriage and subsequent divorce before she went out on her journey that would become her best-selling memoir, 'Eat, Pray, Love.'
While meeting different people, eating different things, and reaching different heights of spirituality, Gilbert also met someone. In real life, this someone is named José Nunes (not Felipe as played by Javier Bardem) and would later go on to marry Gilbert.
The two were married in order to make José an American citizen. Gilbert then wrote about the experiences of her new marriage, and now lives with her husband in New Jersey.
For Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, their love was alive with music as the Von Trapps in 'The Sound of Music' ...
The real Von Trapps weren't as musically inclined as their movie counterparts. In fact, a lot of the scenes in the film weren't the reality at all.
There were 10 -- not seven -- Von Trapp children, and Maria and the Captain's relationship wasn't even love at first sight.
'I really and truly was not in love. I liked him but didn't love him. However, I loved the children, so in a way I really married the children,' Maria said her in autobiography. '(B)y and by I learned to love him more than I have ever loved before or after.'
Robert De Niro's Sam 'Ace' Rothstein takes a big gamble on being with Sharon Stone's Ginger McKenna in 'Casino' ...
Frank 'Lefty' Rosenthal, played by Robert De Niro, began his life as a career gambler, but eventually grew to run the Stardust Resort and Casino -- albeit without a gaming employee's licence but with thanks to friends with criminal backgrounds -- which was one of the biggest casinos in 1970s Las Vegas.
While in Vegas, he married his wife Geri McGee in 1969 (Sharon Stone's 'Ginger McKenna'), but the marriage didn't last, with the couple divorcing in 1980. They have two children together.
Geri died in 1982 while Frank died in 2008 in his home in Florida.
In 'The Aviator,' Leonardo DiCaprio and Cate Blanchett golfed together as the famous Howard Hughes and Katharine Hepburn ...
Katharine Hepburn and Howard Hughes had a real-life romance that ended before the two went on to be with other people.
Howard Hughes (DiCaprio) had many famous relationships -- from Bette Davis to Ava Gardner -- but none 'captured his heart' like Katharine Hepburn (Blanchett), according to Hepburn biographer A. Scot Berg.
'There was just a wonderful feeling in the room. She obviously felt great tenderness for him,' Berg told CNN. 'The relationship had been extremely adventurous, but looking back on it, 40, 50 years later, I always felt that she felt it was tinged with some sadness.'
Sadness was the course for the couple who did not end up together. Hughes and Hepburn eventually split with Hepburn going on to be with Spencer Tracy while Hughes went on to get married twice before his death.
Howard Stern played himself in the autobiographical 'Private Parts' while Mary McCormack played his then-wife Alison ...
Howard Stern is known for his shocking behaviour on the radio, but divorcing his first wife of 21 years and mother of his three children, Alison Berns (played by Mary McCormack in 'Private Parts'), was the greatest shock to him.
'My marriage ending blew my mind. I was upset that I failed, let down my family, my kids, my ex-wife; it all was very painful,' he told Rolling Stone magazine back in 2011.
But Stern found love again with model Beth Ostrosky and the two wed in 2008. The couple have many dogs together and often post PDA-filled pictures to social media.
Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway turned one of history's most infamous couples into a love story in 1967's 'Bonnie and Clyde' ...
Bonnie and Clyde are one of the most infamous couples in the history of crime, and after 1967's classic film their story just became more popular.
According to the FBI, Bonnie and Clyde met in Texas in 1930 and by 1932 they were already on one of the biggest crime sprees in the nation's history.
The life of crime didn't last, however, with Bonnie and Clyde being shot by police officers in 1934.
'Sid and Nancy' tells the tragic rock and roll love story between Sid Vicious (Gary Oldman) and Nancy Spungen (Chloe Webb) ...
For better or worse, one of the most famous couples in the history of rock and roll were Sid Vicious (played by Gary Oldman), bass player for the Sex Pistols, and Nancy Spungen (played by Chloe Webb).
In 1977, Vicious met Nancy and the couple were so inseparable that she followed him on tour.
After the Sex Pistols broke up, Sid and Nancy stayed together until 1979 when after years of drug addiction Nancy was found dead and Sid was charged with her murder (which to this day, many call into question).
Soon after, Sid died of a drug overdose.
'A Beautiful Mind' tells the story of John Nash (Russell Crowe) and his wife Alicia (Jennifer Connelly) dealing with the mathematician's struggles with schizophrenia ...
'A Beautiful Mind' somewhat romanticized John Nash, who, while being a mathematical genius, did have some things he never figured out in his personal life.
According to The Guardian, Nash had an 'illegitimate child, John, by a woman whom he declined to marry, supposedly on the grounds that she was beneath him socially.'
Jennifer Connelly's Alicia Nash may be based on Nash's first wife whom he later divorced.
In the semi-biographical 'The Blind Side,' Leigh Anne (Sandra Bullock) and Sean Tuohy (Tim McGraw) take in student Michael Oher and help him become an NFL player ...
The real-life Leigh Anne Tuohy, played by Sandra Bullock, met her husband, Sean, played by Tim McGraw, at the University of Mississippi. The two married and had children of their own before taking in Micheal Oher after seeing him on the street.
'He had a much greater impact on our lives than we did on his life,' says Leigh Anne about Michael on her personal website.
The family has since embraced 'The Blind Side' fame, even going on to create the Making It Happen Foundation, which helps children who need homes.
