The 25 Most Successful MIT Business School Graduates

Chip Somodevilla/GettyFormer HP CEO Carly Fiorina received her master’s in management from Sloan in 1989.
The Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology has powerful connections throughout the world, as evidenced by the 92% of the Class of 2013 with job offers within three months of graduation.
Sloan was founded in 1914 and is named for Alfred Pritchard Sloan, the MIT grad who drove General Motors to dominance in 23 years as a CEO.
The school turns out private and public sector leaders like former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Microsoft chairman John W. Thompson.
Here are 25 of the most successful Sloan grads.
John S. Reed, Class of '65, served as the CEO of Citigroup and the chair of the New York Stock Exchange. Today he's the chair of the MIT Board of Trustees.
William A. Porter graduated from Sloan in 1967, and he changed market history in 1982 when he founded ETrade.
Kofi Annan graduated from Sloan in 1972. He served as Secretary General of the United Nations from 1997 to 2006.
Benjamin Netanyahu graduated in 1976, and he's gone on to be elected prime minister of Israel three times, a position he currently holds.
Keiji Tachikawa got his MBA in 1978. He's president of Japan's version of NASA, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).
A 1982 Sloan grad, Alan Mulally has been a major transportation executive, serving as CEO of Boeing in the mid '90s and CEO of Ford from 2006 to 2014.
John W. Thompson, Class of '83, was the only African-American leading a tech company when he served as CEO of Symantec. Today he's the CEO of Virtual Instruments and Microsoft chair.
The great grandson of Henry Ford, Bill Ford graduated from Sloan in 1984. After serving as CEO for five years, he's since moved on to the executive chairman role.
Ron Williams, Class of '84, served as both the CEO and chair of Aetna. Under his leadership, Aetna was named Fortune's most admired healthcare company for three years.
Robin Chase graduated from Sloan in 1986. She's had a long career as a transportation entrepreneur, most notably founding Zipcar in 1999.
Bill Taylor received his MBA in 1987. He's the cofounder of Fast Company magazine and a former editor of the Harvard Business Review.
Bruce S. Gordon, Class of '88, served as president and CEO of the NAACP from 2005 to 2007 and is now a corporate director at CBS, Northrop Grumman, and Tyco International.
Douglas Leone finished at Sloan in 1988. Now a venture capital heavyweight, he's been a partner at Sequoia Capital since 1993.
Thad Allen, Class of '89, was the US Coast Guard admiral who successfully led the Hurricane Katrina recovery after it was botched by FEMA.
Daniel Hesse graduated from Sloan in 1989. He served as the CEO of Sprint from 2007 through this year.
Lorenzo Mendoza, Class of '93, is the CEO of Empresas Polar, Venezuela's largest privately held company. He's worth an estimated $3.5 billion.
John E. Potter graduated from Sloan in 1995. He is the former US Postmaster General and CEO of the US Postal Service. Today he's in charge of DC's airport authority.
Randal Pinkett, Class '98, gained notoriety as a winner of 'The Apprentice.' As CEO of BCT Partners, he obtained a billion-dollar government contract from the HHS.
Robert Thirsk graduated Sloan in 1998. He holds the Canadian records for longest space flight and longest time in space.
