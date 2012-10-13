Ted Bundy and 9 Other Famous People Who Couldn't Handle Law School

Photo: AP Images

With employment for recent law school graduates at just 85.6 per cent, the lowest since 1994, you can’t be blamed for failing to complete law school.These 10 individuals started but never finished.



Not all of them dropped out. One brilliant individual was expelled for poor grades. And some simply moved on to other studies.

Among them—in addition to the dark mark on this list, Bundy—there are writers, philosophers, and musicians.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.