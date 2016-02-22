Famous last words of 17 famous people

Wikimedia Marie Antoinette, Queen of France.

People have always been fascinated by the last words of others.

Perhaps they hold a touch of wisdom, a final joke, or even confirmation of who’s getting what in the will.

In light of that, Business Insider put together a list of the reported last words of 17 famous historical figures.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.