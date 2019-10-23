The most famous hotel in every state

Shutterstock Caesars Palace is one of the most famous hotels in the US.

Every state has a hotel that everyone knows about.

Some of these famous hotels are giant resorts like Utah’s Amangiri, West Virginia’s The Greenbrier, and Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun.

Meanwhile, other iconic hotels in the US are smaller inns, like South Carolina’s Wentworth Mansion and Maine’s Seaside Inn.

Other hotels transcend the rest and are considered the most famous hotels in the world, like California’s Beverly Hills Hotel, Nevada’s Caesars Palace, and New York’s Plaza Hotel.

All over the US, there are hotels known for being historical,haunted, or simply the best. But each state only has a handful of hotels that are considered truly famous.

Insider went state by state to find the most iconic hotel, ranking places to stay based on criteria including celebrity sightings, relevance to pop culture, and historic value. From expensive resorts to quaint inns, every state has a hotel that has stood out from the rest.

Keep reading to find out which hotel is the most famous in your state.

Alabama: Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa

Battle House Renaissance Mobile Hotel & Spa in Mobile, Alabama, has a long history. During the War of 1812, it was a military headquarters for Andrew Jackson. During the Civil War, the building also acted as a Confederate hospital. Today, it’s a popular hotel, which has been frequented by celebrities and politicians.

“The history of the Battle House is neat,” Yelp user Randall F. said. “The people there are super. The lobby is beautiful, [with] the skylight in the centre.”

Alaska: Hotel Captain Cook

Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage, Alaska, is the only luxury hotel in the city, according to its website. While it’s often popular among celebrities, the hotel is also known by locals as a favourite place for weddings and large events.

“A lot of history here,” Yelp user Joni B. said. “The hotel is proud to offer several banquet rooms for various events including parties and business functions. The Christmas parties I attended here have been the very best I have ever experienced. The restaurants and shops have something to offer everyone. They even have a health club complete with a pool.”

Arizona: Arizona Biltmore

USA Today named Phoenix’s Arizona Biltmore as one of the most famous hotels in the state because of its history and famous guests. The building itself is even famous because architect Frank Lloyd Wright consulted on the design in 1929. Since then, presidents, diplomats, and celebrities have all stayed at this hotel.

“The hotel includes eight swimming pools, 740 guest rooms, seven tennis courts, a full-service spa, and a state-of-the-art fitness centre,” USA Today wrote. “In addition, two PGA 18-hole golf courses attract golfers from all over the world.”

Arkansas: Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa

The Arlington’s staff describes the hotel as a “legend,” and for good reason. The hotel in Hot Springs has hosted hundreds of grand balls, survived a devastating fire, and even hosted some of the biggest names in history. For example, presidents like Franklin Roosevelt, Harry Truman, and Bill Clinton have all stayed at this hotel. Even celebrities like Babe Ruth, Barbra Streisand, and Yoko Ono have checked-in in the past.

“We absolutely love The Arlington,” Yelp user Julie T. said. “It is beautiful and nostalgic. We visit at least twice and year and you can see improvements each time as the new owner is working to bring it back to its glory days.”

California: The Beverly Hills Hotel

Shutterstock The Beverly Hills Hotel.

The Beverly Hills Hotel opened in 1912 and has since become as famous as the city itself. During the Golden Age of Hollywood, some of the biggest stars stayed here. Elizabeth Taylor honeymooned at the hotel, and Marilyn Monroe was a frequent guest. Frank Sinatra enjoyed the Polo Lounge, which is still a favourite amongst celebrities today.

“This is an iconic hotel, with private villas for exclusivity,” Yelp user Henri V. said. “Service is unparalleled and the dining cuisine is superb.”

Colorado: The Stanley Hotel

Shutterstock The Stanley Hotel.

The Stanley Hotel is just minutes from the Rocky Mountain National Park and an hour outside Denver. But the hotel is really known as the inspiration for Stephen King’s famous novel “The Shining.” The book is set in a fictional hotel, called the Overlook, which is overrun with spirits. The Stanley Hotel is also said to be haunted, and guests can take tours of the hotel to experience it for themselves.

“The famous rooms (217, 401, 428) were all taken,” Yelp user Christine S. wrote. “Because we booked a ‘spirited’ room, we were guaranteed to be on the haunted fourth floor. We got put in 407, which is notorious for the fact that Lord Dunraven haunts it. We didn’t have any encounters that I can definitely say were paranormal.”

Connecticut: Mohegan Sun

Mohegan Sun opened in 1996, and people have been flocking to the resort’s hotel, casinos, and live arenas ever since. The hotel has 1,563 rooms, two spas, and 45 restaurants.

“The Mohegan Sun is an environmentally green and eco-friendly hotel,” Yelp user Tsz-Cheong C. said. “I stayed at the Earth tower and even though the room was not huge, it was extremely comfortable with modern furnishings including a generous amount of USB ports installed.”

It’s also popular among celebrities. A-list stars come to Mohegan Sun to perform year-round, but they can also be spotted at the casino. Sarah Silverman, Margaret Cho, and Kevin Hart have all been seen on the premises.

Delaware: Hotel du Pont

Hotel du Pont opened in Wilmington, Delaware, in 1913 and became internationally known for its grandeur. Built by French and Italian craftsmen, the hotel rivaled those in Europe and New York. Throughout the years, the famous hotel welcomed A-listers like Katharine Hepburn, John F. Kennedy, and Joe DiMaggio.

“What a grand stay in a historic hotel,” Yelp user David B. said. “The hotel has been maintained over the years and is in fantastic condition. [It has] all the 1913 original feel with modern updates.”

Florida: The Setai

The Setai in Miami Beach is known as a favourite among celebrities. Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen, Paris Hilton, Madonna, and Britney Spears have all been guests at the hotel. At one time, Lenny Kravitz even had a recording studio at the Setai.

Beyond the celebrities, the hotel is known for its Japenese-inspired decor and cuisine.

“Looming large as the tallest building in South Beach, The Setai is a bastion of privacy and tranquility,” the Telegraph wrote about the hotel. “Expect sweeping oceanfront views through its glistening glass façade, an Oriental design motif, pan-Asian cuisine, and an elegant poolscape.”

Georgia: Four Seasons Atlanta

In downtown Atlanta, the Four Seasons hotel is known as a celebrity hot spot. It’s especially a favourite for musician Bruce Springsteen when he comes to town.

The hotel is also known for its cocktail bar, Bar Margot, and its rooftop garden.

“The Four Season Resort is one of my favourite spa and resort hotels in the world,” Yelp user Dionne F. wrote. “Four Season Resort in Atlanta, Georgia, is just a luxury palace like no other.”

Hawaii: Moana Surfrider

Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa, was the first hotel built in Waikiki, dating back to 1901. As a result, the hotel earned the nickname the “First Lady of Waikiki.” Slowly throughout the years, the hotel became a popular destination for tourists, even for royalty. The Prince of Wales and Lord Louis Mountbatten, for example, have visited the famous hotel in the past.

Today, the hotel continues to attract tourists for its historic charm.

“Opened in 1901, the structure and decor in front have remained the same,” Yelp user Eddie C. wrote. “Walking in, you feel you’re in paradise with a sense of history and have direct sight to the water just [past] the hotel entry.”

Idaho: Coeur d’Alene Resort

Shutterstock Aerial view of the floating green at Coeur d’Alene Resort.

Although Coeur d’Alene Resort is located on an alpine lake, has an infinity pool, and welcomes all types of guests, it’s really famous for two key features. First, the hotel has the world’s only floating green, which is a golf course that floats on Lake Coeur d’Alene.

“The Coeur d’Alene is what every resort course should be,” Golf Digest wrote about the location. “It’s not just upscale, it’s posh. You aren’t just pampered here, you’re spoiled. It’s not just an escape, it’s an experience.”

Second, the hotel is famous for its Christmas light show, which is the largest in the US, with 1.5 million lights. Travel + Leisure even named the hotel one of the best places to spend Christmas in the US.

Illinois: The Drake

Shutterstock Lobby of the Drake.

The Drake famously opened in Chicago on New Year’s Eve in 1920. Over the years, the hotel has become a landmark in the city, attracting notable people from all over the world. The Prince of Wales, Winston Churchill, Princess Diana, and even Pope John Paul II have all checked into this hotel. Others might recognise the hotel from famous movies like “The Blues Brothers” and “Risky Business.”

“The Drake is an amazing hotel of an era from back in the day,” Yelp user Denyse M. wrote. “It is quite opulent in design, with that old school touch of decor and customer service.”

Indiana: West Baden Springs Hotel

Shutterstock West Baden Springs Hotel’s atrium.

West Baden Springs Hotel may be over a century old, but it’s still earning praise for its famous lobby. The dome-shaped atrium is 200 feet wide and six stories tall. At one time, it was called the “Eighth Wonder of the World.” The U.S. News & World Report named the hotel’s lobby as one of the most beautiful in the country.

Beyond the famous atrium, guests can also enjoy a spa, a golf course, and shopping at the West Baden Springs Hotel. Still, most guests come to enjoy the famous lobby.

“This is the central architectural feature, with the rooms, restaurants, and shops located around it,” Yelp user Lisal F. wrote. “There is plenty of comfortable seating, so guests can linger and enjoy at all times.”

Iowa: Hotel Julien Dubuque

Hotel Julien’s fame dates back to the mid-1800s. Around 1830, Hotel Julien was called the Waples House and was known as the first building you’d see crossing the Mississippi River into Dubuque, Iowa. Decades later, the hotel was once again catapulted into the spotlight when notorious gangster Al Capone checked in. He isn’t the only notable name to visit the hotel. Abraham Lincoln, Mark Twain, and even Buffalo Bill were all guests in the past.

Today, guests can experience the history of Hotel Julien by staying a night in the Al Capone-themed suite.

“Old school and elegant, done really well, the Julien is the place to stay in downtown Dubuque, walking distance to the river, fabulous farm to table restaurants and shops,” Yelp user Lydia D. wrote.

Kansas: Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview

Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview has become a historic landmark in Wichita, Kansas. Opened in 1922, the hotel has a grand lobby with large chandeliers and a mosaic mural.

“When the Broadview made its debut, it was considered one of the grandest hotels in the Midwest, situated by the historic Chisholm Trail, where cattle were driven between Texas and Kansas,” the New York Times wrote about the hotel. “Some of its history is reflected in the pictures of old Wichita on its walls, but its interiors are otherwise 21st century.”

The hotel is also famous for being a haunted attraction for tourists. Some guests reported that the lights would flicker and that their furniture was completely rearranged with no one touching it.

Kentucky: The Brown Hotel

Not only is The Brown Hotel in Louisville, Kentucky, known as a historic hotel, but it’s also famous for being one of the best. Opened in 1923, the first guest was Britain’s prime minister. But the list of celebrity guests doesn’t stop there. Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama, Muhammad Ali, Joan Crawford, and Elizabeth Taylor have all checked in.

In 2018, Conde Nast Traveller named it one of the top 13 hotels in the south, while Travel + Leisure has called it one of the best hotels in the world.

“The Brown has a ton of history,” Yelp user Tom E. wrote. “It is also one of the top hotels in Downtown Louisville, as it consistently gets the Four Diamond Award from AAA).”

Louisiana: Hotel Monteleone

Tim Graham/ Getty The Carousel Bar at Hotel Monteleone.

While Hotel Monteleone is a famous and historic establishment in New Orleans, it’s actually famous for its bar, which is a carousel that turns as customers drink cocktails. For 70 years, the carousel is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the city.

“The Carousel Bar is a 360 [degree] real revolving Carousel,” Yelp user Cheri Y. said. “My favourite bar in America. Historically, visually entertaining. “

Maine: Seaside Inn

The Seaside Inn in Kennebunkport, Maine, has been a family-owned business since 1660, but the owners say the hotel may even be older. In fact, the hotel is the oldest family-run inn in the country. It’s also one of the oldest family-run businesses in the world.

The historic hotel is also a favourite among guests.

“Looking for a quaint, comfortable, family-oriented beach hotel in a beautiful area of southern Maine? Look no further than the Seaside Inn,” Yelp user Katie G. wrote. “This little-known inn is one of the oldest run family hotels in the country. It has been in the Gooch family for centuries.”

Maryland: Kimpton Hotel Monaco

Kimpton Hotel Monaco calls itself a boutique hotel and is housed in a former railroad headquarters in Baltimore, Maryland. Over the past few years, celebrities have chosen Kimpton Hotel Monaco as their choice hotel. Sade, Common, Melanie Fiona, and Robin Thicke have all checked in to this hotel.

“We have a lot of A-list entertainers,” Todd Unger, director of sales and marketing for Hotel Monaco, told The Baltimore Sun. “We give them VIP status, and we respect their rights and privacy.”

Massachusetts: The Boston Park Plaza

The Park Plaza, located near the Boston Commons and the Public Gardens, has been open in Boston since 1927, making it a historic landmark in the city. Throughout the years, A-listers have checked in, including Katharine Hepburn, Judy Garland, Winston Churchill, and Franklin D. Roosevelt.

“The Plaza is home to famous firsts, including personal room radios, room occupancy indicators, in-room telephone service and a valet guest room door that allowed items to be delivered to the room without the necessity of the occupant answering the door,” USA Today wrote about the hotel, naming it one of the most famous in Boston.

Michigan: Grand Hotel

Shutterstock The Grand Hotel.

The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, Michigan, is famous for being over 130 years old. Opened in 1887, it was advertised as a summer getaway for people coming from Chicago, Montreal, and Detroit.

In 1980, the hotel was even the setting for a movie, “Somewhere in Time.” The film was shot in the hotel, hosting the film’s stars: Christopher Reeve, Jane Seymour, and Christopher Plummer.

“What a beautiful place, the gem of the island,” Yelp user Jacqueline S. wrote. “As a veranda-lover, this historic hotel wins top honours! It’s elegant with many stores, sitting areas, places to enjoy a snack, formal dinner, reception or drink. What colourful floral decor. Make sure to allow time to explore.”

Minnesota: Saint Paul Hotel

Saint Paul Hotel, located in St. Paul, Minnesota, is famously known as “St. Paul’s Million-Dollar Hotel.” Opened in 1878, the hotel was originally named The Windsor until the hotel was turned into an arcade and theatre. In 1908, the Saint Paul Hotel officially opened in its place, and it has been attracting notables – like John F. Kennedy and Charles Lindbergh – for decades.

“The doorman wears a top hat,” Yelp user Dan R. wrote. “They offer a five-course, two-hour afternoon tea. The guest rooms have a K-Cup Machine. You hear classical music in the lobby. The lobby is beautiful, with opulent chandeliers, a faux finish tray ceiling, and gold elevators. Get the picture? Luxury, elegance, first-rate everything.”

Mississippi: Beau Rivage Resort and Casino

Located in Biloxi, Mississippi, the Beau Rivage Resort and Casino is known for being the tallest building in the state – at 32 stories tall. The hotel has also been called the “crown jewel of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.”

The hotel has several restaurants, bars, and clubs that attract both guests and celebrities alike.

“Waterfront resort that’s like Vegas on the Gulf Coast, with a high-wattage casino, 3,000-square-foot arcade, and polished interior courtesy of a $US550 million post-Katrina renovation,” Travel and Leisure wrote about the hotel.

Missouri: The Elms Hotel & Spa

The story of The Elms Hotel dates back to the 1800s when the Excelsior Springs in Missouri were thought to heal illnesses. Quickly, a town popped up around the springs, creating homes and businesses. One of those businesses was The Elms Hotel.

Throughout the years, the hotel caught fire and was rebuilt, all while attracting famous guests. Al Capone is said to have hosted gambling and bathtub gin parties in the rooms. Professional boxer Jack Dempsey and later the New York Giants were also guests.

Today, the hotel is still welcoming guests, especially those who are interested in the building’s history.

“I learned much about the history: ghosts, gangsters, we walked by specific rooms where really crazy things had been reported,” Yelp user Jessica H. wrote. “We went to the pool and heard about the prohibition era and a murder. It was great!”

Montana: The Ranch at Rock Creek

The Ranch at Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana, is known as a luxury dude ranch, but the establishment is especially famous because it’s considered the most expensive hotel in the US. A one-night stay during the summer months at The Ranch at Rock Creek would cost you at least $US3,600.

That price includes access to the hotel’s horseback riding, ropes course, fly fishing, and rodeo.

The people who can afford to stay here do seem to enjoy their time.

Yelp user Zean C, for example, wrote, “We had a cabin for three nights and we were two couples. Total price was $US20,000, so, 10K for a couple. Not cheap, but it’s good to go once.”

Zean continued, “LeAnne Rimes performed for the weekend. She’s super nice. It felt like a camp for adults. We also had a spa day and at night, we were at the saloon where we played bowling, billiards, etc. and they had a live band every night.”

Nebraska: Hotel Deco

Hotel Deco, located in Omaha, is aptly named because of its art deco style. The architecture specifically makes this hotel famous. Built in 1930 as an office building, it was eventually turned into a hotel in 1989. Throughout the hotel, guests can find art deco furnishings. The decor is a blend of old and modern.

“This is the best getaway experience I’ve ever had,” Yelp user Stephanie I. wrote. “The suite I had exceeded all expectations. It was classy, beautiful, comfortable and just everything I’ve ever wanted in a hotel.”

Nevada: Caesars Palace

Caesars Palace opened on the Las Vegas strip in 1966, becoming one of the most iconic hotels in the country. At this hotel, numerous pop cultural moments happened, including Evel Knievel’s famous crash, Muhammad Ali’s fight with Larry Holmes, Frank Sinatra’s concerts in the showroom, and Celine Dion’s record-breaking residency.

In the early 2000s, Caesars Palace jumped into the spotlight when the hit comedy “The Hangover” was set there. The iconic scene where the actors are swimming in the fountain solidified this hotel as the most famous in Nevada.

“I’ve been coming to Vegas for years and have stayed here often,” Yelp user Francine H. wrote. “I even saw Frank Sinatra here, and it’s a memory I will never forget! I’ve stayed at many properties on the strip, however, this is one of my favourites.”

New Hampshire: Wentworth by the Sea

Shutterstock Wentworth by the Sea.

Since 1874, Wentworth by the Sea in New Castle, New Hampshire, has been famously dubbed the “Grand Dame by the Sea.” It has also been called the “Ship Building” because the hotel is shaped like, well, a ship.

The Wentworth by the Sea is also notable because President Theodore Roosevelt signed the Portsmouth Peace Treaty there, which ended the Russo-Japanese War and helped the president earn the Nobel Peace Prize.

“Wentworth by the Sea is one of those extra special hotels, rich in history and nostalgia,” Yelp user Amber H. wrote. “Such an interesting story this hotel has.”

New Jersey: The Asbury Hotel

The Asbury Hotel is often described as a famous social hub that attracts New Yorkers across the Hudson. The hotel is also known for its decor, which the hotel describes as “Victorian-era history, rock-n-roll present, and shiny future.”

Atop the hotel is the Baronet, a 4,300-square-foot rooftop where the hotel hosts outdoor movie screenings. The hotel also has two well known bars, Soundbooth and Salvation.

“The Asbury has earned world’s best cred,” Time Out wrote about the hotel. “Here’s why: beyond the mod fixtures, it narrates the city. Retro photos over dreamy pillow-tops and bunks evoke history. But the heyday it illuminates is now.”

New Mexico: The Plaza Hotel

The Plaza Hotel in Las Vegas, New Mexico, has nothing to do with the famous hotel in New York, nor the famous city in Nevada. Instead, New Mexico’s Plaza Hotel is a historically famous hotel that dates back to the 1800s. Through the years, the hotel was even featured in films like “Longmire,” “No Country For Old Men,” and “Easy Rider.”

“This hotel is amazing,” Yelp user Ashley G. wrote. “I can’t believe that we get to stay here and it is in our own backyard in New Mexico! It is so rich with local history as well as facts that film buffs are going to eat up! If a star has stayed in your room, there will be a plaque next to the door detailing it!”

New York: The Plaza Hotel

Many people call New York’s Plaza Hotel the most famous hotel in the US. In fact, when the hotel first opened in 1907, it was described as the “greatest hotel in the world.”

Since then, the hotel has been the setting for countless Hollywood movies like “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” “Sleepless in Seattle,” “The Great Gatsby,” and “North by Northwest.” Similarly, famous guests have passed through the halls of The Plaza, including Elizabeth Taylor, John Lennon, Liza Minnelli, Jackie Kennedy Onassis, and even The Beatles.

“Some may enjoy a more modern hotel, but if you are looking for one that exudes old-world charm, luxury, and has a flavorful history, The Plaza is just that,” Yelp user Caitlin C. wrote.

North Carolina: The Inn on Biltmore Estate

Biltmore/ YouTube The Inn on Biltmore Estate.

The Inn on Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, was opened in 2001, but the mansion was originally built by George Vanderbilt in the 1800s. Originally a private residence for the Vanderbilt family, the estate played an important part in American pop culture as the Vanderbilts became early celebrities. Today, the hotel is a landmark in North Carolina.

“What a unique and wonderful hotel,” Yelp user Eric N. wrote. “Situated on the grounds of the Biltmore Estate, this has got to be the hotel with some of the most expansive property I’ve seen in a long time.”

North Dakota: The Hotel Donaldson

Located in Fargo, The Hotel Donaldson has been dubbed “HoDo” and is a local landmark in the downtown area. The boutique hotel started as a lodge over 100 years ago. The building was revitalized in 2003 and now has 17 rooms – each one famously highlighting a local artist.

“I met up with the hotel’s owner, Karen Stoker,” Washington Post reporter Melanie D.G. Kaplan wrote. “Fargoians are too humble to call any of their own folk celebrities, but suffice it to say, you only have to say Stoker’s first name in town and people understand who you’re talking about. But more important is the fact that her passion for art and hospitality led to the creation of the HoDo, which brought a level of service and warmth to town that perhaps even locals didn’t know was possible in Fargo.”

Ohio: Renaissance Cleveland Hotel

The Renaissance Cleveland Hotel opened in 1918, and it has developed a famous reputation for two reasons. First, it’s a popular place for celebrities to stay and hang out while in Cleveland. In fact, Chris Evans was spotted at the hotel when he was filming one of the Marvel movies.

Second, the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel is said to be haunted, as guests have shared similar, bizarre stories. People have said they experienced doors slamming, toilets flushing, and faucets turning on and off.

“Built in [the] 1900s, so it’s got a lot of old character and beauty,” Yelp user Sam G. wrote. “I’d recommend this place if you like history.”

Oklahoma: The Skirvin Hilton

The Skirvin Hilton, located in downtown Oklahoma City, is famous for its history. Opened in 1911, the hotel was called “the newest, finest hotel in the southwest,” and is now more than 100 years old. Over the century, the Skirvin Hilton has welcomed A-listers through its doors, including Elvis, Frank Sinatra, Harry Truman, and Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Today, the hotel is known for its historical charm.

“We thoroughly enjoyed our stay at the Skirvin,” Yelp user Dave E. wrote. “The hotel is a great old piece of history in downtown OKC.”

Oregon: The Heathman Hotel

Shutterstock The Heathman Hotel.

The Heathman Hotel is known as an iconic landmark in downtown Portland. When the hotel opened in 1927, it was described as the “newest and most modern hotel” in the city. During the ’30s and ’50s, the hotel was home to a radio station, KOIN, that welcomed some of the most famous names in music through the hotel’s doors.

Today, the hotel has been recognised on the list of Historic Hotels Worldwide. It’s also known as the backdrop for the bestselling novel “50 Shades of Grey.”

“Heathman is known for its staid interior, costumed Beefeater doormen and as a setting in the bestselling erotic novel ’50 Shades of Grey,'” The Telegraph wrote. “Like old money, it’s grand but never flashy.”

Pennsylvania: Deer Head Inn

While the Deer Head Inn in the Pocono Mountains has accommodations for short-term stays, the hotel is famous for an entirely different reason. It’s the oldest continuously running jazz club in the US. Since 1950, some of the most popular jazz artists and musicians have come to the inn to perform, including Al and Zoot, Keith Jarrett, and Phil Woods.

“Stayed here for a wedding,” Yelp user Lauryn T. said. “[The hotel] was affordable comfy and adorable. Live jazz on the weekends to add to the charm.”

Rhode Island: Castle Hill Inn

Shutterstock Castle Hill Inn.

Newport, Rhode Island, is known for its lavish mansions, but one stands out from the rest: Castle Hill Inn. This hotel was the original summer home of a Harvard marine biologist, but it was eventually turned into a hotel. It was a favourite among celebrities, especially Grace Kelly. She stayed at Castle Hill Inn while filming “High Society” with Frank Sinatra in the ’50s. The private beach in front of the hotel is known as “Grace Kelly Beach” because she loved to visit it.

Now, the hotel is a landmark in Newport.

“There is nowhere in Newport I love more than Castle Hill in the summer,” Yelp user Shannon N. wrote. “The views are absolutely breathtaking and the lawn is an amazing place for a cocktail or quick snack while waiting for your table. I could spend hours sitting in the Adirondack chairs watching the sailboat races go by.”

South Carolina: Wentworth Mansion

Located in Charleston, South Carolina, Wentworth Mansion is known for its gilded age architecture and decor. Completed in 1886, the hotel is filled with mahogany furniture and grand stylings.

Travel + Leisure named Wentworth Mansion as one of the best hotels in Charleston, while Conde Nast Traveller called it one of the top 25 hotels in the US. Guests seem to agree.

“[It’s] a quintessential boutique hotel in Charleston’s historic quarter,” Yelp user L.A. wrote.“The first time I stayed here I didn’t review it because, frankly, I didn’t want to spread the word. If you visit Charleston, this is the hotel to book.”

South Dakota: Hotel Alex Johnson

Shutterstock Hotel Alex Johnson.

Hotel Alex Johnson has stood in Rapid City, South Dakota, since the late 1920s. The hotel is decorated in Native American art and has symbols that pay tribute to the culture. For example, the chandelier in the lobby is made of war spears.

“The beauty and history has been preserved well in the lobby, from the chandelier made of war spears to the dark wood beams to the stone fireplace to the handmade tile floors,” Yelp user Karin P. wrote. “There are native American accents and historic photos throughout.”

The hotel is also famous for being haunted. Reports say there seems to be a “Lady in White” who is supposedly the ghost of a bride who jumped out one of the hotel’s windows to her death. It’s fitting, then, that Alfred Hitchcock stayed at this hotel when filming “North by Northwest” in the late ’50s.

Tennessee: The Hermitage Hotel

The Hermitage Hotel is known for being Nashville’s first million-dollar hotel. Built in the early 1900s, the hotel made a name for itself with its architecture and design. The Italian and French finishings, the grand staircase, and the elaborate ballroom have been attracting famous guests for years. Babe Ruth, Johnny Cash, Charlie Chaplin, and Patsy Cline have all walked through the hotel’s halls.

“The aesthetics and ambiance of this place are unreal,” Yelp user Shelly J. wrote. “Like straight out of some magazine.”

Texas: Hotel ZaZa

Hotel ZaZa has locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. In recent years, the Texas hotel chain has become popular for its unique style. Houston Press describes it as a “playful combination of animal patterns and over-the-top glamour.” The hotel is also known for its themed rooms, which include “Houston We Have a Problem,” “Geisha House, “Rock Star,” and “Fatal Charms.”

The unique hotel experience has attracted many A-listers, like Amy Adams, Michelle Williams, Lauren Conrad, Jessica Simpson, Victoria Beckham, and Pat Benatar.

“Our ZaZa experience was nothing short of spectacular,” Yelp user Julus K. wrote. “The atmosphere was elegant, the accommodations were phenomenal, and every second spent there was simply divine.”

Utah: Amangiri

Shutterstock Amangiri.

Amangiri is located in the Utah desert, surrounding a 164 million-year-old rock formation. This minimalistic, 5-star resort is also known for being a celebrity hotspot. Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday there in 2017 with her husband Kanye West. Model Emily Ratajkowski even spent her honeymoon at the hotel. Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Gordon Ramsay, and John Travolta have also visited the famous hotel.

“Visitors can enjoy adventure experiences that include hot air ballooning, helicopter rides, equestrian excursions, and canyon explorations,” Lonely Planet wrote. “They can also relax around the main swimming pool, which embraces a natural rock escarpment that’s 164 million years old.”

Vermont: Trapp Family Lodge

Shutterstock Trapp Family Lodge.

Many know the von Trapp family from the hit classic “The Sound of Music,” but the family is real and actually owns a famous hotel in Vermont. When the family travelled around the US, they decided to build a home in Stowe, Vermont. By the 1950s, they started welcoming guests into their home, eventually turning it into a hotel.

Today, the hotel is known for its Austrian architecture and its regular “The Sound of Music” sing-alongs.

“The lodge gives you a feeling of being in Austria- beautifully appointed and impeccably maintained,” Yelp user Janice K. wrote. “There are pictures everywhere of the von Trapp family and it is much like being in a living museum whereby you can stroll at your leisure to take it all in.”

Virginia: The Jefferson Hotel

Shutterstock The Jefferson Hotel.

Located in Richmond, Virginia, The Jefferson Hotel has been a landmark in the city since its opening in 1895. In fact, it’s now on the National Register of Historical Places, and it’s considered one of “the finest examples of Beaux-Arts style in existence.”

Through the years, several politicians and A-listers have entered The Jefferson Hotel.

F. Scott Fitzgerald, Elvis, Frank Sinatra, and Barack Obama are just a few examples. It’s also said that the hotel’s grand staircase was the inspiration for the one seen in “Gone With the Wind.”

“One of the very best, beautiful, historical hotels we have ever stayed,” Yelp user Lhynette C.L. wrote. “Everything is top of the line, [and] surpassed every expectation I have ever had.”

Washington: The Edgewater Hotel

The Edgewater in Seattle is known as the city’s only waterfront hotel, and some call it the best accommodation in the city. The hotel was built for the World’s Fair in 1962 and quickly became a popular landmark. Just two years after its opening, The Beatles stayed at the hotel when they went on tour in the US. Other legends like Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones, Blondie, and Willie Nelson have also checked in.

“Rock-and-roll fans know The Edgewater Hotel for hosting The Beatles, who fished from their balcony room in 1964,” The Telegraph wrote. “Over the years, the hotel has seen legends like Led Zeppelin and The Rolling Stones, but you don’t have to be musical royalty to enjoy the waterfront location and rustic cabin-chic vibe.”

West Virginia: The Greenbrier

Shutterstock The Greenbrier.

The Greenbrier markets itself as “America’s Resort,” as it was built in 1778 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. Today, the resort is known for its size.Among its amenities, there are 10 lobbies, 96 guest houses, an 11,000-acre playground, and a 103,000-square-foot entertainment venue. There’s also a golf course and several bars and restaurants.

“Its charm and elegance includes Dorothy Draper-style interiors with neo-Baroque furniture,” Conde Nast Traveller wrote about the hotel. “Gorgeous eye-candy rooms are extremely well-appointed with antiques, floral fabrics, and black-and-white marble floors.”

Wisconsin: The Pfister Hotel

The Pfizer Hotel/ Yelp The Pfister Hotel.

The Pfister Hotel has been “a downtown Milwaukee hotel icon for well over a century,” according to the hotel’s website. Opened in 1893, this hotel has become a landmark in the Midwest. In addition to its age, the hotel is also famous for its art collection. In fact, The Pfister Hotel has the largest collection of Victorian art than any other hotel in the world.

“All in all, [it’s] a destination hotel with rich history and tradition,” Yelp user Andy R. wrote. “If you enjoy Victorian art, it’s worth a trip to stroll around the lobby and public areas to view the hotel’s collection.”

Wyoming: Old Faithful Inn

Shutterstock Old Faithful Inn.

Old Faithful Inn is the most popular hotel in the Yellowstone National Park – even though it’s only open a few months throughout the year. It is also famous for being the largest hotel made of logs in the world. Inside the log inn, you can find a restaurant, a lounge, and a huge stone fireplace.

“This historic Inn is a must-see if you are in Yellowstone National Park,” Yelp user Lise S. wrote. “The Inn has beautiful woodwork interior decor and there is a unique clock in the lobby you need to see.”

