Harvard University is one of the prestigious universities in the world. In fact, The Center for World University Rankings recently ranked Harvard as the best university in the world.

As expected, many impressive people have walked the halls of Harvard since it was founded in 1636. These people have gone on to pursue careers in politics, finance, entertainment, and more.

We’ve compiled a list of the 25 most famous Harvard students of all time. Some, like Jeremy Lin, graduated as recently as 2010; others, like Ralph Waldo Emerson, graduated way back in 1821.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.