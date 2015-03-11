The 11 most famous graduates of Yale Law School, the best law school in America

The William J. Clinton Presidential Library Yalies Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton met in the library.

Yale Law School just nabbed the number one spot on US News & World Report’s list of the Best Law Schools in America.

Its 13,000-plus alumni network — which includes several very famous graduates — is a hugely advantageous resource for incoming students.

Three Yalies currently sit on the US Supreme Court and one former First Couple met in the law library. The author of the best-selling memoir “Prozac Nation” even earned a law degree from Yale at the age of 40.

Find out who else bled Yale Blue.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.