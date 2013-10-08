The 10 Most Famous Graduates Of Yale Law School

The William J. Clinton Presidential Library Yalies Bill Clinton and Hillary Rodham Clinton met in the library.

Yale Law School just nabbed the number two spot on our list of the Best Law Schools in America.

Its 13,000-plus alumni network — which includes several very famous graduates — is a hugely advantageous resource for incoming students.

Three Yalies currently sit on the U.S. Supreme Court and one First Couple met in the law library.

Find out who else bled Yale Blue.

