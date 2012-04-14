Famous Former Wall Streeter Kisses Muppet (Twice) — Scandalizes New York City

The last thing Wall Street wants to do is be associated with The Muppets after the whole Greg Smith thing.



So why is this former Wall Streeter smooching Miss Piggy on camera?

Mayor Michael Bloomberg kissed Miss Piggy twice (no less) at a ceremony recognising her and her peers as part of the city’s 2012 “Family Ambassadors” meant to promote tourism (h/t Daily Intel).

Apparently Mayor Bloomberg couldn’t help himself. He warned everyone that this was going to happen saying, “I’m going to give Miss Piggy a kiss because, uh, we’re old friends.”

Shameless.

Watch the video below. The ceremony starts 11 minutes in. The scandal drops around minute 14.:



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.