These famous foods all have an iconic mascot — see if you can name them

Geri Lavrov/Contributor/Getty Images What is the name of the Cheetos cheetah mascot?

Food brands employ mascots to make their products memorable.

Many of these characters have names that you may not have known.

Do you know Cap’n Crunch’s full name?

What name is Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe better known by?

With endless choices lining every grocery store aisle, brands rely on mascots to make their products stand out. The characters’ faces are instantly recognisable, but their full names are often fun bits of trivia.

See how many famous food mascots you can name.

Do you know the names of the three elves pictured on boxes of Rice Krispies?

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images Rice Krispies.

The elves are named Snap, Crackle, and Pop.

What is the name of the cheetah who appears on bags of Cheetos?

Geri Lavrov/Contributor/Getty Images Cheetos.

His name is Chester the Cheetah, and he can usually be seen wearing sunglasses and tennis shoes.

This Frosted Flakes mascot wears his name on his red bandana. What is it?

AP Frosted Flakes.

His name is Tony the Tiger.

Who is the fish pictured on StarKist tuna cans?

Richard Levine/Corbis via Getty Images StarKist tuna.

The fish’s name is Charlie the Tuna.

Who is the bee that appears on boxes of Honey Nut Cheerios?

Costco Honey Nut Cheerios.

The Honey Nut Cheerios mascot bee is named BuzzBee, or Buzz for short. He was named by 11-year-old Kristine Tong in a 2000 contest.

There was an actual Chef Boyardee upon whom the mascot is based. What was his full name?

Darren Ornitz/File Photo/Reuters Chef Boyardee.

Chef Hector Boiardi ran a restaurant called Il Giardino d’Italia known for its delicious pasta dishes.

What is the name of the mascot for Froot Loops cereal?

Geri Lavrov/Contributor/Getty Images Froot Loops.

Toucan Sam is the face of Froot Loops.

Many will recognise Colonel Sanders of Kentucky Fried Chicken. But do you know his first name?

Justin Sullivan/Getty KFC.

His full name is Colonel Harland Sanders.

Do you know the name of the leprechaun from Lucky Charms?

Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images Lucky Charms.

The leprechaun is appropriately named Lucky.

The character known as the “Keebler elf” has a name. Do you know what it is?

Sarah Schmalbruch / INSIDER Keebler cookies.

His name is Ernest J. Keebler, or “Ernie” for short.

What is Cap’n Crunch’s full name?

Daniel Zuchnik/FilmMagic A Captain Crunch cosplayer at New York City ComiCon in 2013.

His full name is Captain Horatio Magellan Crunch.

The Pillsbury Doughboy also has a name. What is it?

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images) The Pillsbury Doughboy.

The doughboy’s name is Poppin’ Fresh.

Do you know Mr. Peanut’s full name?

Scott Roth/Invision/AP Mr. Peanut.

Mr. Peanut’s full name is Bartholomew Richard Fitzgerald-Smythe,Planters shared on Twitter.

Do you know the Hamburger Helper mascot’s name?

Kevin Schafer//Getty Images Hamburger Helper.

The white glove mascot was originally named Helping Hand, but has come to be known as Lefty.

A friendly frog appears on boxes of Honey Smacks cereal. What’s his name?

Amazon Honey Smacks.

The frog’s name is Dig ‘Em. He was designed by artist James Mackey.

This fluffy rabbit appears on Nesquik products. What is his name?

AP Nesquik.

The rabbit’s name is Quicky.

What is the name of Hawaiian Punch’s mascot?

Amazon Hawaiian Punch.

The surfer’s name is Punchy. He was created in 1961 and was known for doling out cartoonish punches.

What is Chuck E. Cheese’s full name?

Mike Blake/Reuters Chuck E. Cheese.

The famous mouse’s full name is Charles Entertainment Cheese.

