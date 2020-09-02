The most famous female politician from every state

Women throughout US history have shattered political glass ceilings.
Vermont is the only state that has never sent a woman to Congress.
ALABAMA: Condoleezza Rice
Condoleezza Rice was born in Birmingham, Alabama. She was secretary of state during George W. Bush’s presidency and the first and only black woman to have served in that position. She spoke at the 2012 Republican National Convention and said, “I think my father thought I might be president of the United States. I think he would’ve been satisfied with secretary of state.”
ALASKA: Lisa Murkowski
Lisa Murkowski, who was born in Ketchikan, Alaska, is the first woman from Alaska to be elected to the Senate and the second most senior Republican woman in the Senate. Known as a moderate Republican, she pushed to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil exploration and production, but broke with Republicans when she voted to repeal “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell.”
ARIZONA: Gabrielle Giffords
Gabrielle Giffords served in the US House of Representatives from 2007 to 2012 and was the third woman to represent Arizona in the history of the state. In 2011, she was shot in the head in an assassination attempt during her first “Congress on Your Corner” event in a Safeway parking lot.
She spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, calling her recovery “a daily fight.” She was born in Tucson, Arizona.
ARKANSAS: Blanche Lincoln
Blanche Lincoln was born in Helena, Arkansas. She served as both a US Representative (1993 to 1997) and a US Senator (1999 to 2011). At the time of her election, she was the youngest woman ever elected to Congress at 38 years old.
CALIFORNIA: Vice President Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris was born in Oakland, California. She was California’s attorney general from 2011 to 2017, and she was elected to the US Senate in 2016.
Harris is the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States, as well as the first African-American and Asian-American vice president.
COLORADO: Marilyn Musgrave
Marilyn Musgrave was born in Greeley, Colorado. She represented Colorado in the US House of Representatives from 2003 to 2009.
CONNECTICUT: Ella T. Grasso
Ella T. Grasso was born in Windsor Locks, Connecticut. She served in the US House of Representatives from 1970 to 1974, and then became the first woman elected as governor of a US state whose husband hadn’t also held the position in 1975.
FLORIDA: Janet Reno
Janet Reno was the first woman to serve as US attorney general. She was also the second-longest-serving attorney general, holding the role from 1993 to 2001. Reno was born in Miami, Florida, and died of Parkinson’s disease in 2016.
HAWAII: Patsy Mink
Patsy Mink of Paia, Hawaii, was the first woman of color elected to Congress. She also sponsored and co-authored Title IX, which protects students against gender discrimination in federally funded programs.
Sarah Palin served as the governor of Alaska from 2006 to 2009, though she was born in Sandpoint, Idaho. She is the first and only woman to have been governor of the state, and she earned the Republican Party’s first female vice-presidential nomination when she became John McCain’s running mate in 2008. In 2020, she appeared on “The Masked Singer” where she rapped “Baby Got Back,” and she was back in headlines recently after bringing a defamation lawsuit against the New York Times — a jury found the paper was not liable.
ILLINOIS: Hillary Rodham Clinton
Hillary Rodham Clinton was born in Chicago, Illinois. She served as first lady from 1993 to 2001, US senator of New York from 2001 to 2009, and secretary of state from 2009 to 2013. She was the first woman to be nominated for president by a major political party in the US and the first woman to win the popular vote, though she lost the election to Donald Trump.
Gale Norton was the first female US Secretary of the Interior, holding the role from 2001 to 2006. She was born in Wichita, Kansas.
KENTUCKY: Martha Layne Collins
Martha Layne Collins became the highest-ranking female Democrat in the US when she was elected governor of Kentucky in 1983. She held the position until 1987, and she remains the only woman to have served as governor of the state. She was born in Shelby County, Kentucky.
LOUISIANA: Lindy Boggs
Lindy Boggs was born in Pointe Coupee Roads, Louisiana. Her husband, Hale Boggs, was majority leader in the Senate until his campaign plane disappeared in Alaska in 1972. Lindy, who had served as his chief political adviser, ran for and won his seat in a special election. In her eight terms, she went on to cofound the Congressional Women’s Caucus in 1977 and become the first woman to preside over a political convention in 1976.
Nancy Pelosi was born in Baltimore, Maryland. She was sworn in as the first female speaker of the House in 2007 and again in 2019 and 2021. She is third in the line of succession after the president and vice president.
Jane Swift was the first female governor of Massachusetts, as well as the first-ever pregnant governor in the US (she gave birth to twins while in office). She was born in North Adams, Massachusetts.
MICHIGAN: Rashida Tlaib
Rashida Tlaib was born in Detroit, Michigan. She is the first Palestinian-American woman and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress.
MINNESOTA: Amy Klobuchar
Amy Klobuchar was born in Plymouth, Minnesota. She was elected to the US Senate in 2006 and is the first female senator to represent Minnesota. She ran for the Democrat nomination in the 2020 presidential election, but she later dropped out of the race and endorsed President Joe Biden.
Maxine Waters has represented California in the US House of Representatives for 30 years. She is the first woman and first African American to chair the House Financial Services Committee. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri.
MONTANA: Jeannette Rankin
Jeannette Rankin was the first woman elected to Congress and the only member to vote against participating in both world wars. She was born near Missoula, Montana.
“I may be the first woman member of Congress, but I won’t be the last,” she said when she was elected in 1916.
NEBRASKA: Deb Fischer
Deb Fischer was born in Lincoln, Nebraska. She is the senior senator from Nebraska, having been the first woman elected to a full term to represent Nebraska in 2012.
NEVADA: Catherine Cortez Masto
Catherine Cortez Masto was born in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was attorney general of Nevada from 2007 to 2015. She then became the first woman to represent Nevada and the first-ever Latina elected to the US Senate in 2016. She spoke at the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and had been considered as a potential running mate for Biden.
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Kelly Ayotte
Kelly Ayotte was born in Nashua, New Hampshire. She was the first woman to serve as attorney general of New Hampshire. She was then elected to the US Senate in 2010 and served one term.
She made headlines in 2016 when she withdrew her support for Donald Trump after the release of the 2005 Access Hollywood tape, saying, “I cannot and will not support a candidate for president who brags about degrading and assaulting women.”
NEW JERSEY: Mary Teresa Norton
Mary Teresa Norton was the first female Democrat elected to Congress and the first woman to represent New Jersey. She served in the House of Representatives from 1925 to 1951 and earned the nickname “Battling Mary.” She was born in Jersey City, New Jersey.
NEW MEXICO: Michelle Lujan Grisham
Michelle Lujan Grisham was born in Los Alamos, New Mexico. She is the first Democratic Latina in US history to serve as governor. Before becoming governor of New Mexico in 2018, she served in the US House of Representatives from 2013 to 2018.
Elizabeth Warren was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was the first woman to represent Massachusetts in the US Senate and became a prominent liberal figure as chair of the Congressional Oversight Panel for the Troubled Asset Relief Program in 2008. Despite early momentum in her 2020 presidential campaign, she bowed out of the race and endorsed Joe Biden.
OREGON: Patricia Schroeder
Patricia Schroeder was born in Portland, Oregon. She was the first woman to represent Colorado in Congress when she was elected in 1972. Her legislative successes include the 1978 Pregnancy Discrimination Act and the Family and Medical Leave Act.
Schroeder became known for her sharp wit. She coined the term “Teflon President” to describe Ronald Reagan, and when asked how she could be both a mother of young children and a congresswoman, she said, “I have a brain and a uterus and I use both.”
“It is a distinct honor to serve as our state’s first woman governor, first and foremost because of the message it sends to our state’s girls and young women, but really boys and young men as well,” Noem said at her inauguration, according to the Argus Leader.
Paula Hawkins was born in Salt Lake City, Utah. A US senator representing Florida, she was best known for passing the 1982 Missing Children’s Act.
VERMONT: Consuelo Bailey
Vermont is the only state that has never sent a woman to Congress, but Vermont women have still made political history. Consuelo Bailey was elected as the first female lieutenant governor in the US in 1954. She was also the first woman to serve as Vermont’s speaker of the House and the first woman to practice law in front of the US Supreme Court. She was born in Fairfield, Vermont.
Tammy Baldwin was born in Madison, Wisconsin. She was elected to the US Senate in 2012, becoming the first woman to represent Wisconsin in the Senate and the first-ever openly gay senator in US history.