The 10 Most Famous Professors Teaching College Courses Right Now

School: Wake Forest University

Title: Reynolds Professor of American Studies in the Humanities Program

Dr. Maya Angelou has been teaching at Wake Forest for the past 30 years. The 84-year-old writer has been an Inaugural Poet, civil rights activist, dancer, film producer, playwright, director, and actress, but she is best known for her renowned book 'I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.'

Dr. Angelou is not teaching a full time course this semester, but she offers occasional lectures and talks on campus.

A reviewer on RateMyProfessors.com said that 'She was amazing! She is truly a Renaissance woman. Professor Angelou often began class by speaking in Latin, French, or Arabic. She often shared fascinating stories with the class about her experiences. Her point was simple -- education can come from more than just a college or textbook. I highly recommend this professor.'