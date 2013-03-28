Famous Chefs Share Their favourite Local Restaurants

These chefs know good cooking, and they share their favourite places to eat when they’re taking a break from the kitchen.
London: “The food at Dock Kitchen ($$$), in Ladbroke Grove, is complex and delicious. Chef Stevie Parle pulls inspiration from his travels, as with his Cornish crab with curry leaves and coconut.” —April Bloomfield
Portland, Oregon: “Tortilleria y Tienda de Leon’s (503/255-4356; $), at the back of a grocery store, is super-authentic. The nopales (cactus) salad is a must.” —Naomi Pomeroy
Oakland, California: “My favourite Thai restaurant in the Bay Area is Hawker Fare ($$), which chef James Syhabout took over from his mother. Now it has a fun, modern vibe and Syhabout’s versions of the gutsy food he grew up eating.” —Daniel Patterson
Stockholm: “P.A.&Co. ($$$$) is like after-school for adults—everyone knows each other and no one has reservations. Every time I’ve gone by myself, I’ve felt right at home.” —Marcus Samuelsson
Charleston: “My top place to eat in Charleston is Two Boroughs Larder ($$). Get the tunaconserva with shishito peppers and sofrito.” —Sean Brock
Restaurant Pricing Key
$ Less than $25
$$ $25to $75
$$$ $75 to $150
$$$$ More than $150
This story was originally published by Travel + Leisure
