15 celebrity couples who ruled the 2000s

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dated from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on the set of “Gigli,” captivating the world as “Bennifer.”

Affleck and Lopez were one of the couples of the 2000s. They co-starred in “Gigli,” one of the most notorious flops of all time, and “Jersey Girl,” they were constantly papped together and walking red carpets, and Affleck even starred in the “Jenny From the Block” music video.

They got engaged in November 2002, but the wedding was postponed and eventually canceled. Affleck and Lopez called it quits in January 2004.

But, after 17 years, these two crazy kids in love are making it work once again. They’re officially back together, and Bennifer is just as captivating now as they were two decades ago.