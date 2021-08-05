15 celebrity couples who ruled the 2000s

- It’s hard to believe that the dawn of the 21st century was already 20 years ago.
- When you have an iconic couple like “Bennifer” dating again, 20 years feels like a blink of an eye.
- It was also the beginning of “TomKat” and “Brangelina.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
They got engaged in November 2002, but the wedding was postponed and eventually canceled. Affleck and Lopez called it quits in January 2004.
But, after 17 years, these two crazy kids in love are making it work once again. They’re officially back together, and Bennifer is just as captivating now as they were two decades ago.
The following year, Jay-Z appeared on his girlfriend’s song “Crazy in Love,” which was one of the biggest songs of the 2000s. They quietly tied the knot in 2008.
The next decade was filled with ups and downs for Beyoncé and Jay-Z, including three kids, numerous collaborations, a cheating scandal, and a groundbreaking album about said cheating scandal (“Lemonade”).
The show’s finale aired in March 2005, and their relationship wasn’t long for this world. They filed for divorce in November 2005, and they officially split in June 2006.
Fans were sent into an additional frenzy when it became clear that, just like Seth and Summer, Bilson and Brody were dating. They were together for three years, from 2003 to 2006, breaking up just before the fourth and final season premiered in November 2006.
From the somewhat strange story that Holmes had a poster of Cruise in her bedroom while growing up to the iconic couch-jumping rant during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, “TomKat” headlines were everywhere.
They began dating in April 2005 and announced they were having a baby in October that year. Their daughter, Suri, was born in April 2006, and they tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding in November.
However, their marriage didn’t last. Holmes filed for divorce in 2012.
However, they appeared to stay good friends, as they played love interests in 2011’s “Bad Teacher.”
They ended up co-starring in two movies, 2004’s “Cellular” and 2005’s “London” — coincidentally, Jason Statham appeared in both movies as well — before their eventual breakup in 2006.
After the untimely death of West’s mother, Donda, in 2007, friends said West was “going through a rough time” and the couple split. Much of West’s 2008 breakup album “808s & Heartbreak,” one of the best breakup albums of all time, was reportedly inspired by the split.
They were broken up by 2005, remaining friends.
The two dated for the rest of the decade, dodging marriage rumors, before calling it quits in 2011.
Unfortunately, Kelis filed for divorce from Nas in April 2009, while she was seven months pregnant with their son. Over the last decade since the divorce, they’ve been involved in a custody battle, during which Kelis accused Nas of cheating and being verbally and physically abusive. Nas denied those allegations.
The next year, Pitt, one of the biggest movie stars at the time, made a guest appearance on “Friends,” his wife’s sitcom — the biggest sitcom on TV at the time. He played Will, a nemesis of Aniston’s character, Rachel.
However, nothing gold can stay, and the two called it quits in 2005 — famously that year, Pitt began dating his “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-star Angelina Jolie.
After famously not tying the knot for years, they got married in 2012, after six kids together. In fact, the first photos of their first biological child, Shiloh, sold for a cool $US4.1 ($AU6) million. The first photos of their twins, born in 2008, were sold for $US14 ($AU19) million — the most expensive celebrity photos of all time.
Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and the two were engaged in a custody battle until very recently.
They dated from 2005 to 2007, briefly got back together in 2008, and called it quits that year for good.