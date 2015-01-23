50 Popular Business Books Summarised In One Sentence Each

Since we can’t all be like Warren Buffett — who famously spends much of his day reading — Business Insider has summarized 50 of the most influential business books ever written.
Below, you’ll find nuggets of insight from game-changing executives, hard-charging startup founders, and ground-breaking researchers.
It’s also a great reading list.
Here are the links you need to nab each one:
• “Give and Take” by Adam Grant
• “Positioning” by Al Ries and Jack Trout
• “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie
• “Decisive” by Chip Heath and Dan Heath
• “Getting Things Done” by David Allen
• “So Good They Can’t Ignore You” by Cal Newport
• “Emotional Intelligence” by Dan Goleman
• “My Years With General Motors” by Alfred Sloan
• “Man’s Search For Meaning” by Viktor E. Frankl
• “The Progress Principle” by Teresa Amabile and Steven Kramer
• “Predictably Irrational” by Dan Ariely
• “Quiet” by Susan Cain
• “The Innovator’s Dilemma” by Clayton Christensen
• “Influence” by Robert Cialdini
• “Good to Great” by Jim Collins
• “The Effective Executive” by Peter Drucker
• “Rework” by Jason Fried and David Heinemeir Hansson
• “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell
• “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin
• “Drive” by Daniel Pink
• “The Lean Startup” by Eric Ries
• “Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg
• “The Signal and the Noise” by Nate Silver
• “The Black Swan” by Nassim Taleb
• “The Mythical Man-Month” by Frederick Brooks
• “Capital” by Thomas Piketty
• “Mindset” by Carol Dweck
• “StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath
• “The 48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene
• “Thinking, Fast And Slow” by Daniel Kahneman
• “#Girlboss” by Sophia Amoruso
• “Start With Why” by Simon Sinek
• “Creativity, Inc.” by Ed Catmull
• “Crossing the Unkown Sea” by David Whyte
• “Make It Stick” by Peter C. Brown, Henry L. Roediger III, Mark A. McDaniel
• “The Hard Thing About Hard Things” by Ben Horowitz
• “Hooked” by Nir Eyal
• “How Google Works” by Eric Schmidt and Jonathan Rosenberg
• “Zero to One” by Peter Thiel
• “Daring Greatly” by Brené Brown
• “The End of Power” by Moisés Naím
• “Real Happiness at Work” by Sharon Salzberg
• “Getting to Yes” by Roger Fisher
• “The 4-Hour Workweek” by Tim Ferriss
• “The Five Dysfunctions of a Team” by Patrick Lencioni
• “Business Adventures” by John Brooks
• “The Virgin Way” by Richard Branson
• “Growth Hacker Marketing” by Ryan Holiday
• “Smartcuts” by Shane Snow
• “Scarcity” by Sendhil Mullainathan & Eldar Shafir
