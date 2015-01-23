50 Popular Business Books Summarised In One Sentence Each

Drake Baer, Mike Nudelman

Since we can’t all be like Warren Buffett — who famously spends much of his day reading — Business Insider has summarized 50 of the most influential business books ever written.

Below, you’ll find nuggets of insight from game-changing executives, hard-charging startup founders, and ground-breaking researchers.

It’s also a great reading list.

50 Business Books In One Sentence PAGE ONE 1200 pxMike Nudelman/Business Insider
50 Business Books In One Sentence PAGE TWO 1200 pxMike Nudelman/Business Insider

Here are the links you need to nab each one:

“Give and Take” by Adam Grant

“Positioning” by Al Ries and Jack Trout
“How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie
“Decisive” by Chip Heath and Dan Heath
“Getting Things Done” by David Allen
“So Good They Can’t Ignore You” by Cal Newport
“Emotional Intelligence” by Dan Goleman
“My Years With General Motors” by Alfred Sloan
“Man’s Search For Meaning” by Viktor E. Frankl
“The Progress Principle” by Teresa Amabile and Steven Kramer
“Predictably Irrational” by Dan Ariely
“Quiet” by Susan Cain
“The Innovator’s Dilemma” by Clayton Christensen
“Influence” by Robert Cialdini
“Good to Great” by Jim Collins
“The Effective Executive” by Peter Drucker
“Rework” by Jason Fried and David Heinemeir Hansson
“Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell
“Purple Cow” by Seth Godin
“Drive” by Daniel Pink
“The Lean Startup” by Eric Ries
“Lean In” by Sheryl Sandberg
“The Signal and the Noise” by Nate Silver
“The Black Swan” by Nassim Taleb
“The Mythical Man-Month” by Frederick Brooks
“Capital” by Thomas Piketty
“Mindset” by Carol Dweck
“StrengthsFinder 2.0” by Tom Rath
“The 48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene
“Thinking, Fast And Slow” by Daniel Kahneman
“#Girlboss” by Sophia Amoruso
“Start With Why” by Simon Sinek
“Creativity, Inc.” by Ed Catmull
“Crossing the Unkown Sea” by David Whyte
“Make It Stick” by Peter C. Brown, Henry L. Roediger III, Mark A. McDaniel
“The Hard Thing About Hard Things” by Ben Horowitz
“Hooked” by Nir Eyal
“How Google Works” by Eric Schmidt and Jonathan Rosenberg
“Zero to One” by Peter Thiel
“Daring Greatly” by Brené Brown
“The End of Power” by Moisés Naím
“Real Happiness at Work” by Sharon Salzberg
“Getting to Yes” by Roger Fisher
“The 4-Hour Workweek” by Tim Ferriss
“The Five Dysfunctions of a Team” by Patrick Lencioni
“Business Adventures” by John Brooks
“The Virgin Way” by Richard Branson
“Growth Hacker Marketing” by Ryan Holiday
“Smartcuts” by Shane Snow
“Scarcity” by Sendhil Mullainathan & Eldar Shafir

