Famous Bear Fund Has Lost All Its Gains From The Crisis

The stock market hasn’t erased the financial crisis entirely (far from it, actually), but for some folks it’s a distant memory: like investors in the well-known Prudent Bear (BEARX) mutual fund!



The fund, which has about $1 billion under management, and which was founded by king-of-the-bears David Tice, is quoted at $6.32, which is actually less than it was in early September.

So if you got out when it made its lows in December, that’s great! But if not, then you waited all this time for a monster collapse, and then ended up with bupkis. Happy bearing!

