19 famous movies that have been banned around the world

If you ever question the power of cinema, all you need to do is check out the movies that have been banned in different areas of the world over the past 100-plus years to reaffirm the grip the medium has on people.

Whether it be for political reasons (“The Great Dictator”), religious reasons (“The Last Temptation of Christ”), or just because of the use of specific colours (“The Simpsons Movie”), all kinds of movies have been blocked from being shown based on some perceived offence.

Here are 19 well-known movies that have been banned:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.