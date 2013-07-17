8 Books You Didn't Know Were Written By Famous Authors

If you’ve ever been guilty of reading a book just for the author, you’re not alone.



Sales on a new crime novel called “The Cuckoo’s Calling” shot up more than 500,000% when it was revealed that the author, Robert Galbraith, was really J.K. Rowling writing under a pen name. Rowling, author of the best-selling “Harry Potter” series, explained that she wanted the chance to “publish without hype or expectation.”

As it turns out, Rowling isn’t alone in the secret world of famous authors penning stories under pseudonyms. See if you recognise any of these eight books written under pen names by some of the most well-known authors around.

