8 Books You Didn't Know Were Written By Famous Authors

If you’ve ever been guilty of reading a book just for the author, you’re not alone.
Sales on a new crime novel called “The Cuckoo’s Calling” shot up more than 500,000% when it was revealed that the author, Robert Galbraith, was really J.K. Rowling writing under a pen name. Rowling, author of the best-selling “Harry Potter” series, explained that she wanted the chance to “publish without hype or expectation.”
As it turns out, Rowling isn’t alone in the secret world of famous authors penning stories under pseudonyms. See if you recognise any of these eight books written under pen names by some of the most well-known authors around.
Author's real name: Stephen King
Though King is one of the most popular and well-known authors of all time, he started his writing career with short novels, like 'The Regulators,' as Richard Bachman.
When asked why he decided to take a pen name for some of his work, King explained that in the early days of his career, there was a belief by publishers that the public would only accept one book a year from an author; King wrote as Bachman so that he could write two books a year, one under each name.
Authors' real names: Charlotte, Emily, and Anne Brontë
'Poems by Currer, Ellis, and Acton Bell' was a collection of poetry written in male pen names chosen by the Brontë sisters. Each sister used the first initials of their first names and adopted men's names instead so they could preserve their identities and avoid the sexist views of those who didn't take kindly to female writers.
The Brontë sisters are known for their poetry and novels written in their own names, including 'Jane Eyre' (Charlotte), 'Wuthering Heights' (Emily), and 'Agnes Grey' (Anne).
Author's real name: Isaac Asimov
The author of 'I, Robot'; 'Foundation'; 'Nightfall;' and over 300 other works wrote a popular young adult sci-fi series called 'The Adventures of Lucky Starr' under the alias Paul French. The books share the story of an orphan, David Starr, who becomes a space ranger who solves intergalactic mysteries.
According to a reviewer of the 'Lucky Starr' books, Asimov eventually grew tired of his pen name, and left clues in later books that would lead readers to discover Asimov as the real author.
Author's real name: Michael Crichton
The filmmaker and writer best known for Jurassic Park and ER published his first book, 'Odds On', in 1966 under the name John Lange. He wrote several other novels under the names John Lange, Jeffery Hudson, and Michael Douglas while a student at Harvard Medical School.
More of Crichton's books written during 'The Med School Years,' including 'Scratch One,' 'Drug of Choice,' and 'The Venom Business' are set to be digitally published and released later this month.
Author's real name: Dr. Seuss
Those who loved 'I Wish That I Had Duck Feet' as kids probably didn't realise that its author, Theo LeSieg, was another of their favourites: Dr. Seuss.
Born Theodor 'Ted' Seuss Geisel, the children's book author began his career as a political cartoonist before writing and illustrating his first kids book 'And to Think That I Saw it on Mulberry Street.' LeSieg spelled backwards is Geisel, which is how he chose the name as his pseudonym.
Author's real name: Anne Rice
'Exit to Eden' is a romance novel by Anne Rampling, also known as the mysterious fantasy novelist behind the award-winning 'Interview with the Vampire,' which she herself adapted into a movie and Elton John adapted into a musical, 'Lestat.'
Rice chose to write erotic novels under two aliases, Anne Rampling and A.N. Roquelaure. The author was actually born Howard Allen O'Brien, making Anne Rice itself another pen name.
Author's real name: Nora Roberts
'Vengeance in Death' is one novel in the best-selling Eve Dallas 'In Death' Mystery Series written by Nora Roberts under the pseudonym J.D. Robb.
Roberts, who is famous for her works like 'Tribute,' 'Angels Fall,' and 'Montana Sky,' is very open about her alter ego, wanting 'the opportunity to reach a new and different group of readers.' Roberts has also written under the names Sarah Hardesty and Jill March.
Author's real name: Agatha Christie
If you've read 'And Then There Were None, Murder on the Orient Express,' or 'Death on the Nile' by Agatha Christie, you've also read the works of Mary Westmacott.
Christie wrote 'Giant's Bread,' along with five other romance novels, under a pseudonym, as they were a far cry from what the beloved murder mystery novelist typically penned for her fans. Christie's daughter wrote that the Westmacott 'romance' novels, which didn't have happy endings, still retained the voice of her mother.
