See If You Can Identify The Famous Art Masterpieces Behind These 8-Bit Watercolors

Artist Adam Lister has taken iconic pieces of art history and remixed them into 8-bit watercolors.

The result is a stunning collection that brings to mind the art style and nostalgia of old 8-bit video games.

“These pictures are like puzzles, carefully taken apart and then pieced back together to reveal the subject,” List said to Business Insider. “These works were inspired by my love for geometric abstraction, the history of visual art, and old school digital graphics.”

Ready to test your knowledge?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.