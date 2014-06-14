See If You Can Identify The Famous Art Masterpieces Behind These 8-Bit Watercolors

Steven Tweedie, Maya Kosoff
A Sunday Afternoon by Adam ListerAdam Lister

Artist Adam Lister has taken iconic pieces of art history and remixed them into 8-bit watercolors.

The result is a stunning collection that brings to mind the art style and nostalgia of old 8-bit video games.

“These pictures are like puzzles, carefully taken apart and then pieced back together to reveal the subject,” List said to Business Insider. “These works were inspired by my love for geometric abstraction, the history of visual art, and old school digital graphics.”

Ready to test your knowledge?

You can find this piece in New York's Museum of Modern Art.

'The Starry Night,' Vincent van Gogh

In 1501, Michelangelo was commissioned to sculpt this statue out of a 19-foot block of marble.

'David,' Michelangelo

This classic Seurat painting is prominently featured in the movie Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

'A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,' Georges Seurat

There are three authentic versions of this van Gogh painting, depicting his bedroom in the residence known as his 'Yellow House.'

'Bedroom in Arles,' Vincent van Gogh

Within months of its completion, this 1942 canvas painting was sold to the Art Institute of Chicago for $US3,000.

'Nighthawks,' Edward Hopper

Visitors of the site of this coloured oil painting can still stand at the northeastern corner of the Place du Forum, where van Gogh set up his easel.

'Café Terrace at Night,' Vincent van Gogh

First exhibited at the 1865 Paris Salon, this nude portrait of a woman who was assumed to be a prostitute was highly controversial.

'Olympia,' Édouard Manet

This portrait is considered to be 'the best known, the most visited, the most written about, the most sung about, the most parodied work of art in the world.'

'Mona Lisa,' Leonardo da Vinci

Funded by Charles Saatchi, this piece of artwork consists of a tiger shark preserved in formaldehyde.

'The Physical Impossibility of Death in the Mind of Someone Living,' Damien Hirst

This 1434 oil painting was bought by the National Gallery in London in 1842.

'The Arnolfini Portrait,' Jan van Eyck

A portrait of one of the artist's lovers and her pet cat, this painting is one of the most expensive in the world.

'Dora Maar au Chat,' Pablo Picasso

You can find this French painting in Paris's Musée d'Orsay.

'The Origin of the World,' Gustave Courbet

This 1656 'snapshot' of Spanish royalty can be found in Madrid's Museo del Prado.

'Las Meninas,' Diego Velázquez

A perfect square, the oil paint and gold leaf canvas of this work depicts a couple embracing.

'The Kiss,' Gustav Klimt

In 1999, Tracy Chevalier wrote a historical novel fictionalizing the circumstances of this painting's creation.

'Girl With a Pearl Earring,' Johannes Vermeer

This late 15th-century biblical painting covers an end wall of the dining hall at the monastery of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy.

'The Last Supper,' Leonardo da Vinci

In the mood for some street art?

Take a tour of Brazil's streets, painted in honour of the World Cup >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.