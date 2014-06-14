See If You Can Identify The Famous Art Masterpieces Behind These 8-Bit Watercolors

Artist Adam Lister has taken iconic pieces of art history and remixed them into 8-bit watercolors.
The result is a stunning collection that brings to mind the art style and nostalgia of old 8-bit video games.
“These pictures are like puzzles, carefully taken apart and then pieced back together to reveal the subject,” List said to Business Insider. “These works were inspired by my love for geometric abstraction, the history of visual art, and old school digital graphics.”
Ready to test your knowledge?
There are three authentic versions of this van Gogh painting, depicting his bedroom in the residence known as his 'Yellow House.'
Within months of its completion, this 1942 canvas painting was sold to the Art Institute of Chicago for $US3,000.
Visitors of the site of this coloured oil painting can still stand at the northeastern corner of the Place du Forum, where van Gogh set up his easel.
First exhibited at the 1865 Paris Salon, this nude portrait of a woman who was assumed to be a prostitute was highly controversial.
This portrait is considered to be 'the best known, the most visited, the most written about, the most sung about, the most parodied work of art in the world.'
Funded by Charles Saatchi, this piece of artwork consists of a tiger shark preserved in formaldehyde.
A portrait of one of the artist's lovers and her pet cat, this painting is one of the most expensive in the world.
In 1999, Tracy Chevalier wrote a historical novel fictionalizing the circumstances of this painting's creation.
This late 15th-century biblical painting covers an end wall of the dining hall at the monastery of Santa Maria delle Grazie in Milan, Italy.
