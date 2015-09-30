The most successful and famous alumni from each Oxford College

Oxford is synonymous with excellence in education and leadership.
The University counts 26 British Prime Ministers, 50 Nobel Prize leaders, and dozens of international heads of state among its alumni. Oh, and 120 Olympic medallists studied there.
Oxford is made up of 38 colleges, each with its own heritage and tradition.
Check out the most successful and famous alumni from each one below.
Smith was a student at Balliol from 1740 to 1746. He was able to enroll thanks to a scholarship, the Snell fellowship, that is still available to students from Glasgow University.
Balliol's alumni list is packed with big names: it includes three British prime ministers and a former president of Germany.
Aldous Huxley, the writer, and Boris Johnson, the Lord Mayor of London, studied here too.
The Iron Lady studied Chemistry at Sommerville and graduated in 1943. She was prime minister of Britain from 1979 to 1990 and, so far, the only female prime minister in the country's history. She was one of the most influential world leaders of the 1980s.
Originally opened for women only, Sommerville still has a strong female alumna corps: Indira Gandhi, prime minister of India, and Shirley Williams, the British politician, among them.
Both David and Ed Milliband went to the same college. David is the current chairman of the International Rescue Committee, and ex-foreign minister of the United Kingdom.
Ed is the former leader of the British Labour Party, stepping down earlier this year after his party lost the election.
They also enrolled in the same program: Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE).
Martin Wolf also studied PPE at Corpus Christi, graduating in 1971. He is now a columnist at the FT and one of the most respected voices in global markets.
The architect of St Paul's Cathedral graduated from Wadham in 1651.
His first big architectural project was the Sheldonian Theatre, also in Oxford, which he designed in 1664. Two years later, he was commissioned with a new project for London's largest cathedral, which was reduced to ashes by the Great Fire of 1666.
Other alumni from Wadham include Rowan Williams, the former Archbishop of Canterbury, and Rosamund Pike, the actress.
Lawrence went to Oxford before becoming 'Lawrence of Arabia,' the iconic British commander of Arabic troops in World War I.
He graduated from Jesus College, where he read history between 1907 and 1910.
Harold Wilson, British prime minister from 1964 to 1970, is another well-known alumnus.
Hoffman, who co-founded LinkedIn in 2002, received an MA in Philosophy from Wolfson in 1993.
He was also vice president of PayPal, before the company was bought by eBay.
Another famous alumnus at Wolfson is Francisco Rezek, former foreign minister of Brazil and a judge at the International Court of Justice.
Wilde started his career at Magdalen, where he studied from 1874 to 1878. His poem 'Ravenna' won the Newdigate prize as the best verse composition from an Oxford undergraduate.
He went on to publish classics such as 'The Importance of Being Earnest' and 'The Picture of Dorian Grey.'
Other famous alumni of Margaret College include King Edward VII of England, and Martha Lane Fox, the founder of Lastminute.com.
Le Carrè, whose real name is David Cornwell, is another best-selling author who went to Oxford.
He read German and History while at Lincoln. At the same time he was allegedly working for MI5. He's best known for his espionage books including Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and The Spy who came in from the Cold.
Fellow Lincoln alumni include John Radcliffe, the British physicist, and Howard Florey, who won the Nobel Prize for medicine in 1945.
Raleigh attended Oxford for one year and was registered at Oriel, probably before he joined the French Huguenot revolt in 1569, although little is certain on the issue.
A favourite of Queen Elizabeth I, Raleigh was one of the first English explorers in the New World. He named Virginia in her honour.
Other alumni from Oriel include two Nobel Prize winners: Alexander Todd (Chemistry, 1957) and James Meade (Economics, 1977).
Moseley was an outstanding physicist of the early 20th century. He provided experimental proof for the modern theory of the atom.
He graduated from Trinity in 1910 and but when World War I broke out he enrolled as a volunteer and died in Gallipoli in 1915, aged just 28.
Trinity also boasts three British prime ministers as alumni, although most recent was Frederick North in 1782.
Orszag is founder and CEO of economic analysis firm Compass Lexecon.
He attended St Cross in 1997, where he gained a MSc in Economics.
He previously worked as economic policy advisor for President Bill Clinton and the US Secretary for Commerce.
St Cross is also an all-graduate college.
Stevenson founded Fast Track, a British networking events company, in collaboration with Sir Richard Branson, the Virgin entrepreneur.
He graduated in 1997 from Green College, where he also won a scholarship for entrepreneurs.
Green Templeton was formed in 2008, when Green College and Templeton College merged.
