Famous Album Art As Seen Through Google Street View Locations

Some of the most iconic album covers in music history were taken on ordinary streets in front of plain, average buildings.

New York and London have both been popular locations for album art over the years, and luckily you can visit both cities without having to leave your home.

Google Street View will show you exactly how these locations look today.

Some of them look astonishingly different from how they appeared on the covers of albums you may remember from your childhood.

'The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars' By David Bowie Released in 1972, 'The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars' is a concept album by David Bowie loosely based on the life of a fictional rock star. It peaked at No. 5 in the U.K. and No. 75 in the U.S. Billboard Charts. It was filmed on this street in London The cover art for Bowie's 'Ziggy Stardust' album was filmed at 23 Heddon St., a small side-street in London. Here's what it looks like today according to Google Street View. 'Abbey Road' by The Beatles This is perhaps one of the most iconic album covers in history. It was The Beatles' 11th studio album and contained some of the band's biggest hits such as 'Come Together' and 'Something.' Here's where that album cover was shot ... The cover for 'Abbey Road,' appropriately named after the studio in which it was recorded, was photographed right outside the studio in London. Here's how it looks today. 'Rocket To Russia' By The Ramones The Ramones 1977 album 'Rocket To Russia' features some of the punk bands most widely known singles, such as 'Rockaway Beach' and 'Sheena Is A Punk Rocker.' The cover for 'Rocket To Russia' was photographed in New York City The album art was shot outside of the former CBGB's club on Extra Place, a small alley that runs between Bowery and Second Avenue. Bob Dylan's 'Highway 61 Revisited' Bob Dylan's sixth studio album, 'Highway 61 Revisited,' launched in 1965. Here's where that cover was shot... Bob Dylan sat on these steps at 4 Gramercy Park West in New York City when the cover for 'Highway 61 Revisited' was photographed. 'Dressed To Kill' by Kiss The rock band's third studio album featured one of its most famous hits, 'Rock and Roll All Night.' The album cover was actually photographed in New York City The cover of Kiss' 'Dressed To Kill' was shot at this intersection at 3rd Avenue and 23rd Street in Manhattan. 'Physical Graffiti' by Led Zeppelin The classic rock legend's sixth album, 'Physical Graffiti,' was released in 1975 and included some unreleased tracks from 'Houses of the Holy' and other albums. Here's what those buildings look like today ... The album cover for 'Physical Graffiti' was shot at 96 and 98 St. Marks Place in New York City. 'The Kids Are Alright' by The Who 'The Kids Are Alright' is a documentary about The Who that shows the English rock bands' live performances and interviews from 1964 through 1978. The album cover for the soundtrack was also shot in Manhattan ... The cover was photographed on a rooftop at 116th and Morningside Drive in New York City. 'Paul's Boutique' by The Beastie Boys This was the Beastie Boys' second album that launched in 1989. Here's how its shooting location looks today The cover for the Beastie Boys' 'Paul's Boutique' was shot at the southwest corner of Ludlow Street and Rivington Street. Now check out some well-known filming locations ... Famous movie locations as seen through Google Street View>>

