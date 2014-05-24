Famous Album Art As Seen Through Google Street View Locations

Some of the most iconic album covers in music history were taken on ordinary streets in front of plain, average buildings.
New York and London have both been popular locations for album art over the years, and luckily you can visit both cities without having to leave your home.
Google Street View will show you exactly how these locations look today.
Some of them look astonishingly different from how they appeared on the covers of albums you may remember from your childhood.
The cover art for Bowie's 'Ziggy Stardust' album was filmed at 23 Heddon St., a small side-street in London. Here's what it looks like today according to Google Street View.
The cover for 'Abbey Road,' appropriately named after the studio in which it was recorded, was photographed right outside the studio in London. Here's how it looks today.
The album art was shot outside of the former CBGB's club on Extra Place, a small alley that runs between Bowery and Second Avenue.
Bob Dylan sat on these steps at 4 Gramercy Park West in New York City when the cover for 'Highway 61 Revisited' was photographed.
The rock band's third studio album featured one of its most famous hits, 'Rock and Roll All Night.'
The cover of Kiss' 'Dressed To Kill' was shot at this intersection at 3rd Avenue and 23rd Street in Manhattan.
The album cover for 'Physical Graffiti' was shot at 96 and 98 St. Marks Place in New York City.
The cover was photographed on a rooftop at 116th and Morningside Drive in New York City.
The cover for the Beastie Boys' 'Paul's Boutique' was shot at the southwest corner of Ludlow Street and Rivington Street.
