Peggy was note alone: These famous ads were all created by women of the 'Mad Men' era

Peggy Olson in ‘Mad Men’ is played by actress Elisabeth Moss.

While men certainly made up most of the advertisers on Madison Avenue in the 1960s, some of the most famous campaigns from the “Mad Men” era of advertising were actually created by female copywriters. In real life, Peggy Olson, the underappreciated copywriter on “Mad Men,” would have been less lonely than her TV character.

Many of the ads were for soaps and beauty products, but some were for cars and other products that did not fall into the traditionally female beauty and domestic categories.

And one of the first ads that used sex appeal as a selling device — for Woodbury Facial Soap — was created by Helen Lansdowne Resor at JWT in 1910.

This post was originally compiled by Laura Stampler.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.