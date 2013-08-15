A Burglar Put A Super Creepy Book Next To 'Wolverine' Star Famke Janssen's Bed

Gareth Cattermole/Getty ‘Wolverine’ star Famke Janssen alleges someone broke into her NYC apartment and put a ‘Lonely Doll’ book next to her bed.

Either “Wolverine” star Famke Janssen is really paranoid or she’s the victim of a super creepy break-in.

Janssen has filed a police report claiming she returned home to her New York apartment this weekend and found a copy of the book “The Lonely Doll” standing on a shelf next to her bed.

The actress had never seen the book before, making her believe someone had been in her Greenwich Village place while she was out running errands Saturday and left the book as a calling card.

Police are investigating the apparent break-in, although there is no sign of forced entry and nothing appears to have been stolen, reports TMZ. However, no one other than Janssen has access to the home.

The 1957 children’s book, by Dare Wright, is about a sad doll named Edith who befriends two teddy bears who promise to never, ever leave her.

Check out the book cover below, you’d be creeped out too:

