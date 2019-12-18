We mapped 4 generations of Tiger Management's hedge fund descendants: here's the quarter-trillion-dollar web of cubs

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty; Shayanne Gal/Business Insider Funds related to Robertson currently manage, conservatively, more than $US230 billion in assets.

Julian Robertson’s network is one of the most sprawling in any industry – the billionaire has seeded dozens of hedge funds, many of which have had their own spin-offs, creating a web of hundreds of names.

We’ve mapped out these connections with a searchable graphic. You can hover over the boxes to see more about the individual funds.

We reported earlier this year that yet another grandcub is on its way, with the former co-chief investment officer at Viking Global Ben Jacobs in the process of starting his own fund, which sources said will be called Anomaly Capital.

Nearly two decades after Julian Robertson closed Tiger Management to outside investors, his fund still constantly pops up in headlines and conversations within the hedge fund industry he helped pioneer.

The billionaire North Carolina native’s sprawling network of spin-offs and seeded start-ups is almost overwhelming, and has spawned fellow billionaires like Chase Coleman, O. Andreas Halvorsen, Philippe Laffont, and several others.

The list is massive, with hundreds of names and nearly 200 different firms, many of them already closed or shut down. Funds related to Robertson currently manage, conservatively, more than $US230 billion in assets.

