Family Tree App Grows into Bebo, Raises 1.5M

A nice boost for NY-based Familybuilder, whose family tree Facebook app has more than 2 million users: The company has launched an app for the 40-million member Bebo network as well. And even nicer boost: A $1.5 million Series A round it just raised from London-based DN Capital. DN’s Steve Schlenker will join the board of the company, initially funded by founder Andy Merkatz’s CountryRoad Capital for 250k-500k.



