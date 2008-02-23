Family Tree App Grows into Bebo, Raises 1.5M

Richard McRoskey

A nice boost for NY-based Familybuilder, whose family tree Facebook app has more than 2 million users: The company has launched an app for the 40-million member Bebo network as well. And even nicer boost: A $1.5 million Series A round it just raised from London-based DN Capital. DN’s Steve Schlenker will join the board of the company,  initially funded by founder Andy Merkatz’s CountryRoad Capital for 250k-500k.

See also: Facebook App iFamily Funded by CountryRoad Capital

