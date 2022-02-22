A family of 4 travel around Europe in a red fire truck that they converted into a mobile home with solar panels on the roof

- A family of four uses a converted fire truck as a mobile home for their European travels.
- Jess Branton and Dave Smith traveled to five countries in 2020 with daughters Poppy and Luna.
- The former fire service truck has a double bed, gas oven, and solar panels on the roof.
Branton told Insider the truck previously belonged to the fire service, which intrigued them “because it had a bit of history about it.”
She said they spent two years converting the truck into a home they could also use for travel.
“In that time, we sold our house and we just had another baby, so, it was chaos,” said the mom of two daughters, Poppy, 10, and Luna, 5. “We only really had weekends and evenings to get it done so that’s why it took us two years.”
The couple said their eldest child Poppy was 3 years old at the time, so they decided to build a mobile home that enabled them to travel as a family.
Branton said: “That trip sparked the idea, we were thinking we’ll just look for something bigger and then hopefully can go further in it.”
“We did pretty much everything ourselves. We reclaimed loads of stuff but things like the gas stove and the fridge had to be installed by a professional to get a safety certificate,” Branton said.
Branton added that the fire truck holds a bookshelf and there’s space for extra storage when the sofa seats are lifted up. There’s also a shower and toilet as well as a log burner for warmth.
For their hot water needs, the family said they fill up in local areas and use a gas cylinder on the base of their fire truck, or the small boiler they have on board.
“We drove through Austria, Germany, and Italy, and then back through France again. We also spent some time in Scotland,” she added.
The freedom to move around and wake up in an entirely new place is what draws them to van life. “It’s our adventure truck, really,” said Branton.
According to posts on their Instagram account, the family embarked on local travels in 2021, taking trips to locations in nearby Snowdonia, Wales, and Galloway Forest Park, Scotland.
She added that when they originally sold their house to live in the fire truck full-time in 2018, they downsized their possessions. “We had hardly anything. We just had a few clothes,” she told Insider.
Branton also said that they didn’t feel the lack of space as they were often outdoors: “With being in a van, the main thing is being outside. We would just try and spend as much time outside as possible.”
Branton added that Poppy and Luna are quickly outgrowing their bunk bed but are able to sleep on the sofa when it’s converted into a bed. She hopes they will continue to travel as a family for “as long as we can. Well, until they get sick of going away with us.”
In December, The Guardian reported that the average UK house price had risen at the fastest pace in 15 years with property values increasing by £20,000, or around $27,170, compared to values in 2020.
Branton added that people are also now working from home more often or considering alternative ways of making money: “There are a few people who I follow on Instagram who do stuff like weaving and carving which they sell on Etsy. It’s really amazing.”
“There’s a page called Self Build Campervans, and anything you need to know is on it,” she suggested for anyone feeling intimidated by the research process.
She added that people should do their research and then be brave: “If we could do it then anybody can do it because we’ve never done anything like this before.”