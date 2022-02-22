A family of 4 travel around Europe in a red fire truck that they converted into a mobile home with solar panels on the roof

Jess Branton and Dave Smith are a British couple based in England who converted an old fire truck into a red house on wheels.

Branton, 30, and Smith, 39, who post on Instagram as @firetruck.family , said they bought the truck on eBay for £3,000, or around $4,070, in 2016.

Branton told Insider the truck previously belonged to the fire service, which intrigued them “because it had a bit of history about it.”

She said they spent two years converting the truck into a home they could also use for travel.

“In that time, we sold our house and we just had another baby, so, it was chaos,” said the mom of two daughters, Poppy, 10, and Luna, 5. “We only really had weekends and evenings to get it done so that’s why it took us two years.”