A multiracial family was barricaded in their campsite by locals accusing them of being antifa

Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images Clear-cut forest near Forks on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State.

A multiracial family on a camping trip in rural Washington was accosted by locals with riles accusing them of being members of antifa, police said.

After hearing gunshots and chain saws at night the family tried to leave but were blocked in by trees that had been cut down.

Prior to the family’s arrival, a gun shop owner posted numerous videos about an impending antifa invasion.

The encounter was one of several incidents nationwide in which residents assembled to prepare for antifa invasions.

A mixed-race family on a camping trip in rural Washington was barricaded in their campsite on Wednesday and threatened by locals who thought they were members of antifa, according to police.

The family, who has not been named, had travelled from Spokane to the Olympic peninsula to go camping in Forks, The Peninsula Daily News reports.

The town is best known as the setting for the”Twilight” movies.

The family – A husband, wife, 16-year-old daughter, and the husband’s mother – were riding in a full-size school bus when they stopped at an outfitter to buy camping supplies. That’s when, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, “seven or eight carloads of people” accosted them in the parking lot, many of them carrying semi-automatic rifles.

The group asked the family if they were antifa protesters. When the family told them they had no connection to the anti-fascist movement, the locals continued to harass them.

Christina Horsten/picture alliance via Getty Image A ‘Welcome Twilight Fans’ sign on the road outside Forks, Washington, on February 21, 2020.

The family had to drive their bus around the assembled cars to leave the parking lot safely, according to police.

As they drove away, four vehicles followed them onto a logging spur road.

The family said they pitched their tent for the night but decided to leave when they heard the sounds of chainsaws and gunshots,FOX 13 reported.

When they went to drive back out the logging road, they discovered it had been blocked by fallen trees and called the police for assistance.

Four high school students volunteered to cut apart the trees with a chainsaw and clear the road so that the family could leave.

Deputies escorted the family to a police station and interviewed them regarding the incident.

After leaving the station under police escort, the family’s bus broke down and officers helped them repair it so they could continue heading home.

The sheriff’s office said it is conducting a criminal investigation into the incident.

Prior to the group’s arrival in Forks, a gun shop owner in nearby Sequim posted numerous videos about an impending antifa invasion in Clallam County.

In a now-deleted Facebook video viewed by Insider, Seth Larson said he had “intelligence” that a group of more than 100 people dressed in black was massing in Sequim for violent protests.

In the video, Larson is wearing what appears to be a patch associated with the 3%er movement, a paramilitary group linked to acts of domestic terrorism.

In the comment thread, Larson posted a photo of the downed trees and the school bus.

K Thor Jensen A screenshot from a Facebook thread in which Seth Larson said ‘towns people (sic) cut down trees to block the family in.

Larson did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.

President Donald Trump has blamed antifa for looting and violence during the protests following the police-related death of George Floyd.

Earlier in the week, a Twitter post from @antifa_US stated armed groups would be moving into “residential areas.”

The posting was shared widely, including by Donald Trump Jr, who referred to antifa as a “terrorist organisation,” ABC News reported, and was cited by law enforcement as an example of leftist groups inciting violence during protests.

The account was traced back to the white supremacist group Identity Europa and was subsequently deleted by Twitter.

In addition to the incident in Forks, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported civilians mobilizing to rebuff antifa invasions in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Toms River, New Jersey, and other towns.

