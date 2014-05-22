This Family Sold Everything They Own To Spend Life Travelling The Country In An Airstream Bus [PHOTOS]

In 2009, you would have thought the Works family had it all. Newlyweds Josh and Jessa had great jobs, moved into a huge 5-bedroom house in Kansas (they’re both natives), and welcomed their son, a little boy named Jack, into the world.

But in 2011, they became tired of their routine and yearned for something more.

They wanted to be better with their money and their time. And they also wanted to see the country with their son.

Both Josh and Jessa had jobs that allowed them to be able to work from anywhere, so they made a dramatic decision: Sell everything they own, buy a 27-foot Airstream bus, and hit the road.

They set their sights on becoming full-time travellers and freelancers — with no return trip planned. They spent 18 months planning their big move.

Fast forward three years and the Works’ are still going strong, travelling and documenting everything they see and do on Instagram (every single image in their feed is stunning), and letting the rest of the world follow along.

They call their journey “Tomorrow Somewhere New,” and they travel all over the United States.

All of their photos are organised on their travel blog by state. From the Dakotas:

To Oregon:

To Georgia:

And everywhere else.

The photos from California are especially beautiful, like this one from Mono Basin National Forest:

And this photo from Mono Lake:

And here’s one from a place called Horseshoe Bend in Arizona, named after the horseshoe-shaped bend in the Colorado River:

Their bus has everything they need. This is not your grandparents’ camper, this is a completely vamped up vehicle and the Works family calls it home (you can see a full tour of their Airstream — the 1337Stream — here.)

In a documentary made by production company Dark Rye, Josh and Jessa talk about their decision to live a nomadic life, what parenting Josh is like, and all of the lessons they’re learning along the way:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

You can learn more about the Works family on their blog, or follow their travels on Instagram.

