Police outside the FRC building yesterday.

Photo: AP Images

Floyd Lee Corkins II has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly shot a guard for a conservative Christian activism and lobbying group in Washington DC, The Associated Press reported Thursday.Corkins, who was reportedly armed with “two loaded 15-round ammo clips,” entered the council’s office in the heart of DC’s Chinatown yesterday carrying promotional materials from Chick-fil-A.



The research council, much like Chick-fil-A, strongly opposes gay marriage.

Corkins “made a negative reference about the group’s work,” before shooting the security guard, the AP reported.

The FBI is still considering filing domestic terrorism charges, according to DCist. Before he can be charged with domestic terrorism, the FBI has to determine what Corkins’ motive was when he allegedly opened fire.

