Security Guard Shot At Headquarters Of Major Conservative Christian Activist Group, Reports Say Suspect Carrying Chick-Fil-A Gear

A security guard was shot Wednesday outside of the Washington headquarters of the Family Research Council, a conservative Christian activism and lobbying group.



Talking Points Memo’s Ryan Reilly, who is on the scene, reports that a suspect was also shot, and is now in FBI custody. NBC4 reporter Jackie Benson tweets that the sources say the suspect was armed with “two loaded 15-round ammo clips.”

Several news outlets are reporting that the suspect has been identified as 28-year-old Floyd Corkins of Virginia.

It is not yet clear if the shooting was politically motivated. Reilly reports that agents from the FBI’s DC Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) are on the scene, and that the incident is being treated as a domestic terrorism case.

Fox News and NBC4 are reporting that sources say the suspect was carrying promotional materials from Chick-fil-A, the fast-food chain at the centre of a debate over same-sex marriage. The Family Research Council is a staunch opponent of same-sex marriage, and considers homosexuality “unnatural,” according to the group’s website.

Here’s the statement from Family Research Council president Tony Perkins:

“The police are investigating this incident. Our first concern is with our colleague who was shot today. Our concern is for him and his family.”

WJLA reports that the guard’s wound is not life-threatening, and that he was conscious and breathing while being transported to the hospital.

The shooting took place at around 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, at 801 G Street NW, in the heart of Washington’s Chinatown neighbourhood.

In the wake of the incident, Washington police put the building on lockdown and closed the surrounding streets. Casey Mattox, a lawyer with Alliance Defends, a conservative Christian legal advocacy group based in the FRC building, tweeted updates from the fifth floor:

Photo: Twitter / @AllianceCMattox

Photo: Twitter / @AllianceCMattox

At around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, Mattox tweeted this photo with the caption: “Outside Family Research Council building now. Security guard shot. Pray”:

Photo: Twitter / @AllianceCMattox

The scene at around 12:10 p.m.:

Photo: Twitter / @AllianceCMattox

At around 12:15 p.m. Mattox tweeted this photo of the bomb squard entering the building:

Photo: Twitter / @AllianceCMattox

This is a developing story. This post will continue to be updated as more details become available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.