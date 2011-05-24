HAROLD CAMPING: Actually, The World Will End On October 21

Photo: AP

Harold Camping, who announced the Rapture would occur Saturday, has had another revelation: The world will now end on October 21.Camping says God held off Saturday out of mercy: He did not want man to suffer for five months, but he was here on earth, spiritually.



Speaking on Family Radio, Camping said (via Daily Mail):

Last weekend became a very interesting weekend because May 21 came and has gone and all the dire predictions that have been talked about did not come to pass.

I can tell you when May 21 came and went it was a very difficult time for me – a very difficult time. I was truly wondering what is going on. In my mind I went back through all of the promises God had made. What in the world was happening? I really was praying and praying: “Lord, what happened” because all through this I’d been astounded how God opened door after door …

We’re not going to be passing any more tracts or put up any more billboards or advertising in any way about judgment day – that’s all done. The world has been warned – we did our little share and boy, did the media pick it up. Now the world has been told that it’s under judgment.

The great earthquake and rapture and the universe melting in fervent heat will be happening on the last day – October 21 2011… It’s all going to happen on the last day…The great earthquake didn’t happen on May 21 because no-one will be able to survive it for more than a few days or let alone five months to suffer God’s wrath because everything will be levelled and destroyed after that earthquake and there will be no food or water to keep everyone alive.



