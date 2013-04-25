The Early Lives Of The Boston Bombing Suspects [PHOTOS]

Boston bombing suspects family

After the bombings, shootouts and city-wide manhunt last week in Boston, people are looking into the background of suspects 

Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, and his older brother, Tamerlan, 26, who died in a police shootout.The two are accused of carrying out the attacks that left three dead and more than 200 injured and led to a massive lockdown as police hunted the brothers down in a Boston suburb.

The Tsarnaev family says Tamerlan was brainwashed by a radical Muslim convert he met in 2008 or 2009 when he was in Cambridge.

Those who knew Dzhokhar were apparently shocked when they heard the news of his involvement in the bombings. He was described by former classmates as “friendly” and “sweet,” and a former wrestling teammate said he “can’t believe that (Dzhokhar) would do something like this.”

But the full story goes back further than that …

Tamerlan, pictured here as a baby with his father, mother and uncle in Russia, was born in Kalmykia, which is now a part of Russia.

Dzhokhar, shown here with his siblings, was born in Kyrgyzstan. The family later moved to Russia, and then to the United States.

The brothers once lived in this house in the Kyrgyz city of Tokmok.

Tokmok sits near the Tien Shan mountains and is home to a small community of Chechens. Their father had a job in a nearby prosecutor's office, but was fired soon after war broke out in Chechnya.

No. 11 on this registry from the school contains information on Dzhokhar. The documents states he is a Chechen and entered the first grade in 2001 after arriving from Kyrgyzstan.

The family moved to Cambridge about a decade ago. Dzhokhar attended Cambridge Rindge and Latin School, a public school of about 1,500 students.

Tamerlan arrived in the U.S. separate from his family, probably in 2004. He spent several years at Bunker Hill Community College in Charleston, Mass.

Tamerlan at one time had a promising boxing career. He won the Rocky Marciano Trophy, which goes to New England's heavyweight champion.

On April 15, 2013, two bombs at the Boston Marathon killed 3 and injured hundreds. Surveillance video appeared to show Dzhokhar and Tamerlan planting the bombs. Days later Tamerlan died in a police shootout and Dzhokhar was arrested.

Ruslan Tsarni, uncle of the two brothers, said he realised in 2009 that Tamerlan had become radical.

Tamerlan married Katherine Russell in 2009 or 2010. She grew up Christian but converted to Islam around the time she married Tamerlan.

We still have more questions than answers. Now check out the latest lead ...

