The Early Lives Of The Boston Bombing Suspects [PHOTOS]

After the bombings, shootouts and city-wide manhunt last week in Boston, people are looking into the background of suspects



Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, 19, and his older brother, Tamerlan, 26, who died in a police shootout.The two are accused of carrying out the attacks that left three dead and more than 200 injured and led to a massive lockdown as police hunted the brothers down in a Boston suburb.

The Tsarnaev family says Tamerlan was brainwashed by a radical Muslim convert he met in 2008 or 2009 when he was in Cambridge.

Those who knew Dzhokhar were apparently shocked when they heard the news of his involvement in the bombings. He was described by former classmates as “friendly” and “sweet,” and a former wrestling teammate said he “can’t believe that (Dzhokhar) would do something like this.”

But the full story goes back further than that …

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.