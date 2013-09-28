Family Arranges Touching Act Of Kindness At Starbucks To Remember Their Daughter

A Pennsylvania family bought 40 strangers Pumpkin Spice Lattes from Starbucks to remember their deceased teenage daughter.

Alyssa O’Neill, 18, texted her mother earlier this month and suggested they get Pumpkin Spice Lattes together, CNN reports.

But O’Neill tragically died of an epileptic seizure Sept. 4.

“We were just shocked at the sudden loss and didn’t know what to do,” her father, Jason O’Neill, told CNN. “So we tried to fulfil the one thing that she asked us. If Alyssa couldn’t get a pumpkin spice latte, we would get them for other people and try to pass the kindness forward.”

The family purchased the drinks and asked Starbucks employees to write #AJO in her commemoration.

Inspired by their effort, the employees donated an additional 50 drinks and, a global campaign in Alyssa’s name has since emerged. And lattes are just the beginning.

It has extended to include all acts of kindness such as people paying for each others’ Christmas layaways and purchasing meals for one another.

“It just kind of exploded at that point. We had somewhat of a following, but nothing like this,” her father said.

The O’Neills also started the AJO Forever Fund to assist families of children with epilepsy and to bolster a local scholarship fund.

