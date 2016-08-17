'My family lived in fear of this man for years': The family of an Arab-American man killed by his neighbour speaks

The family of a Lebanese-American man who was fatally shot by his neighbour last week released a statement revealing the killer’s history of harassment, intimidation, and even physical assault against them.

Khalid Jabara of Tulsa was allegedly gunned down by his next-door neighbour, Stanley Vernon Jacobs, on the steps of Jabara’s porch on Friday.

Jacobs had allegedly stalked members of Jabara’s family for years, and once described them to police as “dirty Arab” and “filthy Lebanese.” He also hurled Islamophobic epithets at the family, even though the Jabaras are Christian.

“Our brother’s death could have been prevented. This man was a known danger,” Jabara’s sister Victoria wrote in the statement, published on Facebook on Monday.

According to the statement, Jacobs was awaiting trial for running over the victim’s mother with his car last year — an attack that resulted in several broken bones and a collapsed lung.

“My family lived in fear of this man and his hatred for years,” Victoria Jabara wrote in the statement. “Yet in May, not even one year after he ran over our mother and despite our repeated protests, he was released from jail with no conditions on his bond — no ankle monitor, no drug/alcohol testing, nothing.”

According to The Washington Post, Jacobs bonded out of jail in May. Khalid Jabara learned Jacobs was armed on Friday, and called the police in fear for his family’s safety.

“Khalid called the police stating this man had a gun and that he was scared for what might happen. The police came and told him there was nothing to be done,” the statement reads.

“Minutes later, the suspect murdered our brother with four shots.”

Majors was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, and is being held without bail, CNN reported.

Read the Jabara family’s statement below:

