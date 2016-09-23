Family of man fatally shot in Charlotte North Carolina call for peace amid unrest

Screenshot via YouTube AttorneyJustin Bamberg, who is representing Keith Scott’s family, said they do not condone the violence in Charlotte.

The family of the man who police fatally shot on Tuesday in Charlotte, North Carolina called for peace in the city.

Violence erupted during protests in the city this week following Keith Lamont Scott’s fatal shooting on Tuesday.

Attorney Justin Bamberg, who is representing the family of Keith Lamont Scott, said during a press conference on Thursday that they do not condone the violence.

“This family does not — does not agree with rioting or innocent individuals being injured or killed. But they do support citizens and their right to voice frustration, to voice anger,” Bamberg said.

During demonstrations on Wednesday in response to the shooting, protesters clashed with police and media covering the event.

North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory declared a state of emergency late Wednesday and deployed the National Guard to aid in handling the unrest.

The police have said they shot Scott after he ignored officers’ instructions to drop a weapon. Scott’s family and a witness, however, said he was holding a book, not a gun.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Charlotee Police Chief Kerr Putney said a gun had been found at the scene.

Bamberg said the police and the public should reserve judgment until more information about the incident is released.

Charlotte police have declined to publicly release video of the shooting, but will allow Scott’s family to view the footage Thursday. Putney said the video does not show Scott pointing a gun.

